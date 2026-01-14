HUANUO Unveils Ergo360: Full-Body Ergonomic Productivity for Comfort and Customization





SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUANUO is excited to reveal its Ergo360 concept for full-body ergonomic productivity, delivering a suite of products providing comfort and customization to suit every need.

While many ergonomic products offer customization, they often address only specific parts of the body, leaving gaps in overall well-being. In contrast, HUANUO’s Ergo360 concept is designed to adjust to your body’s key curves all at once, ensuring holistic support from top to bottom as a full-body solution.

Bodies vary, needs vary, and use cases can also vary. But the Ergo360 concept fulfills the needs of everyone, from office workers to gamers, at home and on-site, combining modern aesthetics and technology innovation with attractive and accessible designs.

You can learn more about Ergo360 and HUANUO’s concept through this video .

Full-Body Comfort in Action

The Ergo360 lineup is designed to support the four key curves of the human body — the neck, spine, hips, and legs — with five product families working together to provide a complete ergonomic solution. These curves are vital for maintaining good posture and overall comfort throughout the day. Each product family targets a specific need, ensuring each curve is supported in every motion:

Monitor arms assist with neck alignment, raising the screen to eye level to align vision, the direction of your posture, and reduce strain.

Standing desks encourage movement by allowing you to switch between a seated and standing posture throughout the day, supporting the spine and legs.

Ergonomic chairs provide lumbar support and tailored seat depth to support the tailbone and hips while reducing pressure on the neck and spine.

Seat cushions promote proper alignment to support the hips and spine.

Footrests enhance circulation and comfort by maintaining proper alignment.



With fine-tunable adjustments to meet individual needs, the HUANUO Ergo360 family ensures full-body ergonomic harmony for reduced muscle strain, better posture, and sustained energy throughout the day.

Ergo360: Designed Around You

Ergo360’s holistic approach targets the root causes of discomfort without leaving gaps in support or ignoring the interactions between the different parts of your body. This means that instead of relying on piecemeal solutions, customers can access a complete ergonomic ecosystem, designed to enhance well-being without compromise.

“When customers choose a monitor arm or standing desk, they're not just looking for a product — they’re seeking health benefits and long-term comfort,” said Henry Lyu, Founder and CEO of HUANUO. “The Ergo360 represents our commitment to providing a complete ergonomic system, helping people work smarter and live better.”

This foundational approach for a complete workstation is only the first stage in HUANUO’s Ergo360 campaign to provide more intelligent, human-centered ergonomics, and new models and collections are coming to address the wide variety of customer needs.

Each body is built differently, and each workspace should be, too. HUANUO offers Basic, Pro, and Premium lineups of Ergo360 products across a wide variety of sizes and options, each designed to cater to different price points and user needs. To assist users in their search, the Ergo360 campaign landing page includes an ergonomic assessment to enhance customer understanding of health and use patterns, identifying their unique needs and products most suited to their preferences.

With Ergo360, you can work smarter and feel better in an environment where comfort and productivity go hand in hand.

About HUANUO

Launched in 2019, HUANUO is a fast-growing consumer technology company with a deep commitment to ergonomic innovation, specializing in solutions designed to enhance comfort and health. Each product is thoughtfully designed and easily adjustable to promote optimal posture for better living and lasting well-being. From monitor arms that move as fluidly as your gameplay to desk setups that adapt to individual needs and bodies, HUANUO merges engineering excellence with design flair to deliver next-level gear for today’s office users, creators, and gamers.

Recognized by the Red Dot and iF Design Awards, and trusted by a global community of over 10 million users, HUANUO continues to redefine what it means to work well and play better.

For more information, please visit https://www.huanuo.com

Sharon Mai

Brand Manager

sharon.mai@bestqi.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b78b4f8b-0815-4b19-802a-a940175e3710