Avenue5 Residential Promotes Key Operations and Client Strategy Leaders in Northern California and Northern Nevada Regions

Seattle, WA, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avenue5 Residential, the nation’s eighth-largest multifamily property management services provider, has announced two promotions to drive its growing Northern California and Northern Nevada regions. The company has promoted Cynthia Wray to senior vice president of its multifamily operations and Tawni Goulas to vice president of client strategy.

Wray will lead a team of operations leaders managing more than 5,000 units across new-construction, lease-up, stabilized, mixed-use, BTR, and affordable assets in the San Francisco Bay Area, Central Valley, Reno, and Sacramento markets. In her elevated role, she will focus on driving performance, technology implementation, efficiency, and scalability across Avenue5’s managed properties. Wray will report to Robin Hanson, executive vice president of operations.

Goulas will approach Northern California and Northern Nevada client service strategy from an asset and investment management lens. She will help property owners to stay competitive by sourcing investment opportunities, underwriting, and developing custom revenue-generating strategies for stabilized, development, renovation, and value-add assets across urban, suburban, and primary, secondary and tertiary markets. Goulas will report to Lynn Owen, executive vice president of the client strategy group.

“As experts with decades of experience in Northern California and Northern Nevada, Cynthia and Tawni embody our data-driven, proactive, and client-centered approach,” stated Avenue5 chief executive officer Walt Smith. “Their proven track record of optimizing service delivery, leveraging market opportunities, and adding value across all asset types and markets will be invaluable in elevating our clients’ success.”

Wray, who began her multifamily career in 1990, has extensive experience in asset management, negotiation, underwriting, entitlements, real estate development, and assisting clients with asset acquisition and repositioning. Prior to joining Avenue5, Wray served as a longtime acquisitions executive at FPI Management. She serves on the executive committee of the California Apartment Association and holds a certified apartment manager designation and a California real estate license.

Goulas, who started her multifamily career in 2003, holds expertise in real estate operations, client service, strategic growth, and transactions. Prior to joining Avenue5, she served for 22 years in acquisitions leadership and analyst roles at FPI Management.

“Cynthia and Tawni share our commitment to serving as trusted advisors for property owners and delivering insights that drive success for clients in their markets of choice,” stated Owen. “As Northern California and Northern Nevada attract significant multifamily investor interest, Cynthia and Tawni will help our clients stay ahead of market trends and unlock opportunities for strategic growth.”

About Avenue5 Residential

Avenue5 Residential, an independently owned and operated multifamily property management services firm, manages more than 150,000 units across 23 states and Washington, DC. The company is ranked 8th among the NMHC Top 50 Managers List. Avenue5 serves a wide range of institutional and private owners, investors, developers, and equity partners, providing comprehensive property management, asset optimization, and resident experience solutions designed to drive performance and enhance value. The company has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for nine consecutive years.

Avenue5.com

