Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Report 2026-2030: Revenues Set to Grow by $10.97 Billion

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Computer Vision in Healthcare Market 2026-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global computer vision in healthcare market is projected to expand by USD 10.97 billion between 2025 and 2030, with an impressive CAGR of 31.1% during this period. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of the market, including size, forecasts, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and a detailed vendor analysis covering approximately 25 key vendors.
In the current market scenario, key drivers include rapid advancements in AI and ML algorithms, a growing need for early detection due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the broad adoption of robotic-assisted surgery along with minimally invasive procedures.
Notably, the convergence of edge computing and real-time surgical intelligence is identified as a significant growth catalyst in the market. Furthermore, the adoption of generative AI for synthetic data creation and image reconstruction, coupled with the proliferation of ambient intelligence for contactless patient monitoring, is expected to yield substantial market demand.
The report derives its insights from a blend of primary and secondary research, incorporating feedback from key industry participants. It encompasses comprehensive market size data, segment-wise analysis, regional insights, and a detailed vendor landscape, along with profiles of key companies in the sector. Historical and forecast data are included to provide a thorough market understanding.
The global computer vision in healthcare market is segmented as follows:
By End-User
- Healthcare providers
- Diagnostic centers
- Research and academic institutes
- Others
By Component
- Software
- Hardware
- Services
By Application
- Medical imaging and diagnostics
- Pathology and laboratory automation
- Surgeries and robotics
- Hospital management and patient monitoring
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Asia
- Europe
- Rest of World (RoW)
The report covers the following areas:
- Global computer vision in healthcare market sizing
- Global computer vision in healthcare market forecast
- Global computer vision in healthcare market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to enhance client market positioning. Additionally, the report investigates upcoming trends and challenges impacting market growth, enabling companies to strategize effectively. It synthesizes data through a detailed analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions, presenting a reliable and detailed portrait of the market environment.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Aidoc Medical Ltd.
- Butterfly Network Inc.
- Canon Medical Systems Corp.
- Enlitic Inc.
- GE Healthcare Technologies
- HeartFlow Inc.
- Ibex Medical Analytics
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Lunit Inc.
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd.
- Oxipit
- Qure.ai Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- RADLogics Inc.
- Samsung Medison Co.Ltd.
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Tempus Labs Inc.
- Ultromics Ltd.
- Viz.ai Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qemr32
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.