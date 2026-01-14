Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Report 2026-2030: Revenues Set to Grow by $10.97 Billion

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Computer Vision in Healthcare Market 2026-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global computer vision in healthcare market is projected to expand by USD 10.97 billion between 2025 and 2030, with an impressive CAGR of 31.1% during this period. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of the market, including size, forecasts, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and a detailed vendor analysis covering approximately 25 key vendors.

In the current market scenario, key drivers include rapid advancements in AI and ML algorithms, a growing need for early detection due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the broad adoption of robotic-assisted surgery along with minimally invasive procedures.

Notably, the convergence of edge computing and real-time surgical intelligence is identified as a significant growth catalyst in the market. Furthermore, the adoption of generative AI for synthetic data creation and image reconstruction, coupled with the proliferation of ambient intelligence for contactless patient monitoring, is expected to yield substantial market demand.

The report derives its insights from a blend of primary and secondary research, incorporating feedback from key industry participants. It encompasses comprehensive market size data, segment-wise analysis, regional insights, and a detailed vendor landscape, along with profiles of key companies in the sector. Historical and forecast data are included to provide a thorough market understanding.

The global computer vision in healthcare market is segmented as follows:

By End-User

Healthcare providers

Diagnostic centers

Research and academic institutes

Others

By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

By Application

Medical imaging and diagnostics

Pathology and laboratory automation

Surgeries and robotics

Hospital management and patient monitoring

Others

By Region

North America

Asia

Europe

Rest of World (RoW)

The report covers the following areas:

Global computer vision in healthcare market sizing

Global computer vision in healthcare market forecast

Global computer vision in healthcare market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to enhance client market positioning. Additionally, the report investigates upcoming trends and challenges impacting market growth, enabling companies to strategize effectively. It synthesizes data through a detailed analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions, presenting a reliable and detailed portrait of the market environment.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Aidoc Medical Ltd.

Butterfly Network Inc.

Canon Medical Systems Corp.

Enlitic Inc.

GE Healthcare Technologies

HeartFlow Inc.

Ibex Medical Analytics

Koninklijke Philips NV

Lunit Inc.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd.

Oxipit

Qure.ai Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

RADLogics Inc.

Samsung Medison Co.Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Tempus Labs Inc.

Ultromics Ltd.

Viz.ai Inc.

