Boron Nitride (CAS 10043-11-5) Industry Report 2025: Global Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecasts 2025-2029 - Applications, Manufacturing Method, Patents, Suppliers, Prices, End-users

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Boron Nitride (CAS 10043-11-5) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on Boron nitride provides comprehensive insights, including general information, synonyms, chemical composition, safety, hazards, handling, storage, and toxicological and ecological details, along with transport information. This in-depth study serves as a vital resource for understanding the Boron nitride market landscape and its growth potential worldwide.



It explores various applications and examines manufacturing methods, supported by an analysis of relevant patents. The global market analysis covers constraints, drivers, and opportunities from 2019 to 2024, supply and demand dynamics, suppliers and regional overviews across Europe, Asia, North America, and other regions.



The report forecasts future trends and supply-demand scenarios up to 2029, with detailed market predictions by region. Additionally, it analyzes market prices across different regions and evaluates the end-use sectors for Boron nitride.



The Boron nitride global market report covers the following key points:

Boron nitride description, applications and related patterns

Boron nitride market drivers and challenges

Boron nitride manufacturers and distributors

Boron nitride prices

Boron nitride end-users

Boron nitride downstream industries trends

Key questions answered in the report:

What were the main trends of the global Boron nitride market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the global Boron nitride market in 2019-2024?

Who are the main players in the global Boron nitride market?

Which drivers and challenges will determine the development of the global Boron nitride market during 2025-2029?

What will the CAGRs be for the global product industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1. BORON NITRIDE

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. BORON NITRIDE APPLICATIONS



3. BORON NITRIDE MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. BORON NITRIDE PATENTS



5. BORON NITRIDE WORLD MARKET ANALYSIS

5.1. Boron nitride market constraints, drivers and opportunities in 2019-2024

5.2. Boron nitride supply/demand in 2019-2024

5.3. Boron nitride market overview by region - Europe, Asia, North America, etc.



6. MANUFACTURERS OF BORON NITRIDE

6.1. Boron nitride manufacturers in Europe

6.2. Boron nitride manufacturers in Asia

6.3. Boron nitride manufacturers in North America

6.4. Boron nitride manufacturers in RoW



7. SUPPLIERS OF BORON NITRIDE

7.1. Boron nitride suppliers in Europe

7.2. Boron nitride suppliers in Asia

7.3. Boron nitride suppliers in North America

7.4. Boron nitride suppliers in RoW



8. BORON NITRIDE WORLD MARKET FORECAST

8.1. Future trends in global Boron nitride market

8.2. Boron nitride supply/demand forecast to 2029

8.3. Boron nitride market forecast to 2029 by region (Europe, Asia, North America, etc.)



9. BORON NITRIDE MARKET PRICES

9.1. Boron nitride prices in Europe

9.2. Boron nitride prices in Asia

9.3. Boron nitride prices in North America

9.4. Boron nitride prices in RoW



10. BORON NITRIDE END-USE SECTOR



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/21hfcw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.