Calcium Silicate (CAS 1344-95-2) Industry Report 2025: Global Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecasts 2025-2029 - Applications, Manufacturing Method, Patents, Suppliers, Prices, End-users

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Calcium Silicate (CAS 1344-95-2) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on Calcium silicate provides comprehensive insights, including general information, synonyms, chemical composition, safety, hazards, handling, storage, and toxicological and ecological details, along with transport information. This in-depth study serves as a vital resource for understanding the Calcium silicate market landscape and its growth potential worldwide.



It explores various applications and examines manufacturing methods, supported by an analysis of relevant patents. The global market analysis covers constraints, drivers, and opportunities from 2019 to 2024, supply and demand dynamics, suppliers and regional overviews across Europe, Asia, North America, and other regions.



The report forecasts future trends and supply-demand scenarios up to 2029, with detailed market predictions by region. Additionally, it analyzes market prices across different regions and evaluates the end-use sectors for Calcium silicate.



The Calcium silicate global market report covers the following key points:

Calcium silicate description, applications and related patterns

Calcium silicate market drivers and challenges

Calcium silicate manufacturers and distributors

Calcium silicate prices

Calcium silicate end-users

Calcium silicate downstream industries trends

Key questions answered in the report:

What were the main trends of the global Calcium silicate market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the global Calcium silicate market in 2019-2024?

Who are the main players in the global Calcium silicate market?

Which drivers and challenges will determine the development of the global Calcium silicate market during 2025-2029?

What will the CAGRs be for the global product industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1. CALCIUM SILICATE

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. CALCIUM SILICATE APPLICATIONS



3. CALCIUM SILICATE MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. CALCIUM SILICATE PATENTS



5. CALCIUM SILICATE WORLD MARKET ANALYSIS

5.1. Calcium silicate market constraints, drivers and opportunities in 2019-2024

5.2. Calcium silicate supply/demand in 2019-2024

5.3. Calcium silicate market overview by region - Europe, Asia, North America, etc.



6. MANUFACTURERS OF CALCIUM SILICATE

6.1. Calcium silicate manufacturers in Europe

6.2. Calcium silicate manufacturers in Asia

6.3. Calcium silicate manufacturers in North America

6.4. Calcium silicate manufacturers in RoW



7. SUPPLIERS OF CALCIUM SILICATE

7.1. Calcium silicate suppliers in Europe

7.2. Calcium silicate suppliers in Asia

7.3. Calcium silicate suppliers in North America

7.4. Calcium silicate suppliers in RoW



8. CALCIUM SILICATE WORLD MARKET FORECAST

8.1. Future trends in global Calcium silicate market

8.2. Calcium silicate supply/demand forecast to 2029

8.3. Calcium silicate market forecast to 2029 by region (Europe, Asia, North America, etc.)



9. CALCIUM SILICATE MARKET PRICES

9.1. Calcium silicate prices in Europe

9.2. Calcium silicate prices in Asia

9.3. Calcium silicate prices in North America

9.4. Calcium silicate prices in RoW



10. CALCIUM SILICATE END-USE SECTOR



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/klfmsr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.