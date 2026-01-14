Central Nervous System Therapeutic Market Report 2025-2033: Key Drivers, Regional Nuances, Competitive Dynamics | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global central nervous system therapeutic market was valued at 129.38 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 235.87 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.90% from 2025 to 2033.

A confluence of powerful forces is actively shaping demand within the Central Nervous System (CNS) therapeutic market. Unparalleled financial confidence is a primary driver. In 2024, the neurology sector witnessed 59 partnerships valued at a potential US$ 36.5 billion and 60 M&A deals worth a combined US$ 14 billion. High-value acquisitions, such as Bristol Myers Squibb's US$ 14 billion purchase of Karuna Therapeutics, signal that industry leaders anticipate substantial returns. This massive capital influx, including US$ 3.2 billion raised across 63 venture rounds in 2024, is anticipon a future where new CNS therapies capture a significant patient share.

Regulatory momentum is directly translating latent requirements into addressable demand. The FDA's approval of 50 novel drugs in 2024, with 24 being first-in-class therapies, creates new treatment pathways for patients in the central nervous system therapeutic market. The strong clinical pipeline, containing 940 CNS drugs in active trials, promises a continuous flow of innovation. The Alzheimer's pipeline alone features 164 clinical trials, with 48 in late Phase 3, poised to serve a portion of the eligible 1.3 million-person U.S. patient population. Recent 2025 approvals of Onapgo for Parkinson's and Symbravo for migraine further expand the therapeutic arsenal, fulfilling the needs of vast patient communities.

Pipeline Expansion and Regulatory Scrutiny Drive Psychedelic Therapy Innovation

Demand for novel mental health solutions is surging, with psychedelic-assisted therapies transitioning from niche research to a key force in the market. This is quantified by significant clinical and operational momentum. MindMed’s Phase 2b trial for its psychedelic candidate MM120 enrolled 198 participants for generalized anxiety disorder. Cybin’s Phase 2 study of its psilocybin analog CYB003 for depression included a cohort of 34 participants, analyzing multiple dosage arms. Further, Beckley Psytech's trial for its short-acting psychedelic BPL-003, which is under atai Life Sciences, involved 84 participants. Atai Life Sciences maintains a broad portfolio of at least 11 psychedelic and related compounds in its pipeline as of early 2025.

The infrastructure to deliver these potential treatments is growing rapidly; there are now between 1,200 and 1,500 ketamine clinics operating in the U.S. central nervous system therapeutic market as of 2024. One provider, Numinus Wellness, managed 15 clinical trials and conducted 17,661 client appointments in the second quarter of 2024 alone. Regulatory engagement is intensifying, exemplified by the FDA advisory committee's recent review of an MDMA-based therapy, where the panel voted 9-2 against its effectiveness based on trial data. Another panel vote resulted in a 10-1 decision that the therapy's advantages did not outweigh its risks. Despite regulatory hurdles, the clinical investigation continues, with Lykos Therapeutics' application for MDMA-assisted therapy supported by six Phase 2 and two Phase 3 trials.

CNS Therapeutics Revolutionized by Breakthrough Gene and Cell Treatments

A powerful demand driver in the market is the rapid advancement of curative gene and cell therapies for rare, debilitating neurological diseases. The clinical pipeline is maturing, substantiated by solid patient and program numbers. Orchard Therapeutics is advancing OTL-200, a gene therapy for MLD, supported by studies enrolling a total of 39 children. As of early 2024, there are eight approved cell and gene therapies on the market for various CNS disorders. Bluebird Bio is scaling up access for its therapy SKYSONA, establishing a network of 35 qualified treatment centers across the U.S.

The patient impact is rising, with Novartis reporting that more than 3,000 patients have been treated with its gene therapy Zolgensma as of early 2024. Pipeline development is robust in the central nervous system therapeutic market; REGENXBIO’s Phase 1/2/III trial for RGX-121 in Hunter syndrome aims to enroll approximately 6 children in its next stage. Voyager Therapeutics showcases a diverse pipeline with at least four wholly-owned programs for diseases like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and ALS. The company’s collaboration with Novartis for a TRACER-generated capsid could yield over 305 million in milestone payments. Another collaboration with Neurocrine is anticipated to generate up to 35 million in milestones for Voyager by 2026. These partnerships are vital, with IND submissions for Friedreich's ataxia and GBA1 gene therapy programs slated for 2025.

Innovations in Diagnostics and Minimally Invasive Care Strengthen Neurovascular Lead

Neurovascular diseases command 42% of the central nervous system therapeutic market due to the high volume of affected individuals. Stroke alone impacts 12.2 million new people annually, making urgent demand. An aging global population and the severe nature of these disorders fuel significant R&D investment. The economic burden is substantial, with the global cost of stroke exceeding US$ 890 billion annually. Demand is also powered by innovations in diagnostics and minimally invasive techniques improving patient outcomes. Supporting this progress, more than US$ 2 million in NIH funding is advancing novel stroke treatments, while a 2025 study with 372 patients is evaluating alteplase use up to 24 hours post-stroke. The Irish government has also allocated €7.3 million to its National Stroke Strategy.

Streamlined Regulatory Processes Propel Asia Pacific to CNS Market Leadership

The Asia Pacific region is rapidly advancing its role in the global market, driven by streamlined regulatory processes and targeted research funding. In China, the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) accepted 19,563 drug registration applications in 2024. Showing a commitment to innovation, China's CDE approved 91 breakthrough therapy applications in 2024, a significant number of which were for neurological and anti-infective drugs. A new pilot program in China for innovative drugs saw its first approval in just 21 days. Out of nine clinical trials included in the pilot, five have already submitted IND applications.

Japan is also heavily investing in the central nervous system therapeutic market, with its government requesting a budget of 2,400.8 billion yen for MEXT's science and technology initiatives in fiscal year 2024. The Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development (AMED) was allocated a budget of 148.9 billion yen for 2024 to support various projects, including dementia research. To foster global collaborations, the Japan-U.S. Brain Research Cooperation Program is funding seminars in 2024 with a maximum budget of JPY 2,500,000 per event. Meanwhile, Australia’s Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF) distributed 578 competitive grants between 2022 and 2024, with universities managing 519 of these projects. The MRFF's 2024 BioMedTech Incubator grant is specifically designed to support early-stage medical innovation.

Central Nervous System Therapeutic Market Major Players:

AstraZeneca plc

Amgen Inc.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Biogen Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Roche Holding AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

Novartis AG

Sage Therapeutics, Inc.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Disease

CNS Trauma

CNS Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Mental Health Anxiety Disorders Mood Disorders Epilepsy Psychotic Disorders Others

Neurodegenerative Diseases Parkinson’s Disease Alzheimer’s Disease Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Multiple Sclerosis Huntington’s Disease Others

Neurovascular Diseases

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

