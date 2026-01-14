Park Aerospace Corp. Announces the Election of Constantine (“Gus”) Petropoulos as Senior Vice President and Chief Legal and Capital Markets Officer of the Company

NEWTON, Kan., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) announced the election of Constantine (“Gus”) Petropoulos as Senior Vice President and Chief Legal and Capital Markets Officer of the Company. Prior to this election, Gus served as Senior Vice President-Administration and General Counsel of the Company since February of 2025. Mr. Petropoulos will continue to report to Brian E. Shore, Park’s Chairman and CEO.

Prior to joining Park as its Senior Vice President-Administration and General Counsel in February of 2025, Gus served as a Partner at Hughes, Hubbard & Reed, a prominent New York law firm, from May 2021 to July 2024. Prior to Hughes Hubbard, Gus served as Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Park Aerospace from September 2014 to May 2021. Prior to joining Park Aerospace in September 2014, Gus served as Managing Counsel at Scientific Games Corporation from October 2011 to September 2014, as Senior Corporate Counsel at Coca-Cola HBC SA in Greece from September 2007 to October 2011, and as a senior associate attorney at the New York law firm of Latham & Watkins from September 2002 to August 2007. Gus received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Government from Saint Lawrence University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

Brian Shore said, “Congratulations, Gus, on being elected as Senior Vice President and Chief Legal and Capital Markets Officer of Park. Suffice it to say that the timing of Gus’s election to this new position could not be better.”

