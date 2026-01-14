Cyclohexanemethanol (CAS 100-49-2) Industry Research Report 2025: Global Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecasts 2025-2029 - Applications, Manufacturing Method, Patents, Suppliers, Prices, End-users

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cyclohexanemethanol (CAS 100-49-2) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on Cyclohexanemethanol provides comprehensive insights, including general information, synonyms, chemical composition, safety, hazards, handling, storage, and toxicological and ecological details, along with transport information. This in-depth study serves as a vital resource for understanding the Cyclohexanemethanol market landscape and its growth potential worldwide.



It explores various applications and examines manufacturing methods, supported by an analysis of relevant patents. The global market analysis covers constraints, drivers, and opportunities from 2019 to 2024, supply and demand dynamics, suppliers and regional overviews across Europe, Asia, North America, and other regions.



The report forecasts future trends and supply-demand scenarios up to 2029, with detailed market predictions by region. Additionally, it analyzes market prices across different regions and evaluates the end-use sectors for Cyclohexanemethanol.



The Cyclohexanemethanol global market report covers the following key points:

Cyclohexanemethanol description, applications and related patterns

Cyclohexanemethanol market drivers and challenges

Cyclohexanemethanol manufacturers and distributors

Cyclohexanemethanol prices

Cyclohexanemethanol end-users

Cyclohexanemethanol downstream industries trends

Key questions answered in the report:

What were the main trends of the global Cyclohexanemethanol market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the global Cyclohexanemethanol market in 2019-2024?

Who are the main players in the global Cyclohexanemethanol market?

Which drivers and challenges will determine the development of the global Cyclohexanemethanol market during 2025-2029?

What will the CAGRs be for the global product industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1. CYCLOHEXANEMETHANOL

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. CYCLOHEXANEMETHANOL APPLICATIONS



3. CYCLOHEXANEMETHANOL MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. CYCLOHEXANEMETHANOL PATENTS



5. CYCLOHEXANEMETHANOL WORLD MARKET ANALYSIS

5.1. Cyclohexanemethanol market constraints, drivers and opportunities in 2019-2024

5.2. Cyclohexanemethanol supply/demand in 2019-2024

5.3. Cyclohexanemethanol market overview by region - Europe, Asia, North America, etc.



6. MANUFACTURERS OF CYCLOHEXANEMETHANOL

6.1. Cyclohexanemethanol manufacturers in Europe

6.2. Cyclohexanemethanol manufacturers in Asia

6.3. Cyclohexanemethanol manufacturers in North America

6.4. Cyclohexanemethanol manufacturers in RoW



7. SUPPLIERS OF CYCLOHEXANEMETHANOL

7.1. Cyclohexanemethanol suppliers in Europe

7.2. Cyclohexanemethanol suppliers in Asia

7.3. Cyclohexanemethanol suppliers in North America

7.4. Cyclohexanemethanol suppliers in RoW



8. CYCLOHEXANEMETHANOL WORLD MARKET FORECAST

8.1. Future trends in global Cyclohexanemethanol market

8.2. Cyclohexanemethanol supply/demand forecast to 2029

8.3. Cyclohexanemethanol market forecast to 2029 by region (Europe, Asia, North America, etc.)



9. CYCLOHEXANEMETHANOL MARKET PRICES

9.1. Cyclohexanemethanol prices in Europe

9.2. Cyclohexanemethanol prices in Asia

9.3. Cyclohexanemethanol prices in North America

9.4. Cyclohexanemethanol prices in RoW



10. CYCLOHEXANEMETHANOL END-USE SECTOR



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gdkwen

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.