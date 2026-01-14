Powder Metallurgy Market to Worth Over US$ 10.2 Billion by 2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global powder metallurgy market was valued at 2.9 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 10.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2025 to 2033.

Demand in the global powder metallurgy market is intensifying, boosted by innovation in high-stakes industries. The automotive sector's transition to electric vehicles is a primary force, with landmark deals like GKN Powder Metallurgy's largest-ever contract for sintered differential gears, set for 2025 production, highlighting the trend. The company is also establishing a production capacity of 4,000 tons of permanent magnets annually to serve the EV market. This growth is mirrored by strategic expansions, such as MMC RYOTEC’s new Thai plant opening in October 2025, which is expected to double its production capacity soon after its launch.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/powder-metallurgy-market

High-value sectors like aerospace and medical in the powder metallurgy market are also propelling significant demand. In aerospace, the push for lightweighting is relentless; eliminating just one kilogram from an aircraft saves 106 kilograms of jet fuel annually, a benefit driving material adoption. This is reflected in the strong financial performance of suppliers like ATI, which posted its highest sales since 2012 at US$ 4.4 billion in 2024. The medical field is another bright spot, with the global medical 3D printing metal powder market estimated to hit US$ 203 million in 2025. Approvals of new devices, like the tantalum interspinal cages in China in 2025, further cement the role of powder metallurgy in advanced healthcare.

Space Race Fuels Powder Metallurgy Surge in Additive Manufacturing

The burgeoning private space industry is making unprecedented demand for components made through powder metallurgy-based additive manufacturing. Companies need lightweight, intricate, and high-strength parts produced with rapid lead times. Velo3D is set to provide its 8th and 9th Sapphire XC printers to SpaceX in the first quarter of 2025, showcasing the sector's reliance on this technology. The scale of components is also rising; the Sapphire XC 1MZ printer, released in 2024, features a massive build volume of 600 mm in diameter by 1000 mm in height, allowing the production of larger, monolithic rocket parts.

The demand in the Powder metallurgy market is boosted by tangible performance and efficiency gains. A 3D-printed rocket engine injector head can consolidate over 100 individual parts into a single, optimized component. In a 2024 case study, the lead time for a complicated satellite bracket was slashed from 6 months to just 2 weeks. The results are clear: Ursa Major plans to provide 30 of its 3D-printed Hadley rocket engines in 2025. Launcher’s E-2 engine, successfully tested in 2024, features a 3D-printed copper alloy combustion chamber. NASA is also investing, allocating a US$ 2.5 million grant in 2024 for new AM techniques. The goal is performance and cost reduction, with ESA's Prometheus program aiming to lower engine production costs to 1 million euros by 2025.

Advanced PM Components Drive Efficiency in Renewable Energy Systems

The global transition to sustainable energy is carving out a vital new demand stream for the market. The production of green hydrogen, in particular, leans heavily on specialized powder metallurgy components. GKN Sinter Metals is scaling up to fulfil demand, targeting a production of 1.5 million square meters of porous transport layers (PTLs) for electrolyzers by 2025. To support this ecosystem, the Fraunhofer IFAM pilot plant opened in 2024 with the capacity to produce 200,000 bipolar plates for fuel cells annually. These components are critical for improving the efficiency and reducing the cost of hydrogen production and use.

The application of powder metallurgy extends across the green energy landscape. In wind energy, large PM-produced planetary gears for 5 MW turbines can weigh up to 500 kilograms each, offering a resource-efficient alternative to forging that can save over 400 kilograms of material per gear. For solar power, Höganäs AB presented a new soft magnetic composite, Somaloy 5P, in 2024 for high-frequency inductors in inverters. Innovation is also occurring in energy storage, where a 2025 project is developing solid-state hydrogen storage tanks utilizing metal hydride powders capable of storing 4 kilograms of hydrogen. The EU's Clean Hydrogen Partnership further supports this trend, funding a project with 5 million euros in 2024 to advance PM-based electrolyzer stacks.

Automotive Giants Power PM Growth Through Mass Integration of Components

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are the engine of the powder metallurgy market, generating an overwhelming 73% of its share by integrating billions of components directly into mass-produced goods. The automotive sector is the primary driver, consuming more than 70% of all powder metallurgy parts. A typical passenger car contains over 400 such parts, and with global vehicle production hitting 8.9 million units in March 2024 alone, the scale is immense. Major OEMs like Toyota are heavily dependent on this technology for making components for their annual output of more than 10 million vehicles. The economic advantage is a key factor; producing a complicated gear via powder metallurgy can be 50 percent cheaper than machining it from bar stock.

The tight integration between OEMs and powder producers in the powder metallurgy market fosters efficiency and innovation. This relationship is evident in the 500 key industry stakeholders, including numerous OEMs, who were recently surveyed to align production with future market needs. Large aerospace OEMs are now investing heavily in in-house metal 3D printing abilities, capable of building parts at a rate of 10-20 cubic centimeters per hour, to reduce reliance on long supply chains. This direct adoption allows OEMs to shorten lead times for critical components from months to just 2-3 weeks. Ford Motor Company, for example, has been a pioneer, utilizing powder metallurgy for connecting rods in its engines for over 25 years, demonstrating the long-term trust OEMs place in the technology's reliability and cost benefits.

Powder Metallurgy in North America: From Research Grants to Industrial Expansion

North America commands the leading position in the global Powder metallurgy market, holding more than 39% of the market share. The region's dominance is anchored by a highly advanced manufacturing ecosystem, particularly within the United States. In 2024, the U.S. government allocated 45 new research grants for advanced materials, directly benefiting powder metallurgy innovations. Investment is robust, exemplified by AMETEK's planned US$ 30 million expansion of its Pennsylvania fine powders facility, scheduled for completion in 2025. This growth is also fueled by the burgeoning additive manufacturing sector. For instance, new industrial installations of binder jetting systems in the U.S. are projected to reach 250 units by the end of 2025.

The defense and aerospace sectors are critical consumers. A new U.S. Department of Defense contract awarded in 2024 mandates the use of domestically manufactured titanium powders for 1,200 non-critical aircraft components. Canada's automotive parts industry is also a significant contributor, having shipped an estimated 1.8 million sintered components for EV drivetrains in 2024. Furthermore, North American producers are at the forefront of recycling; Molyworks' California facility is on track to process 500 tons of waste metal into high-grade spherical powders in 2025. The medical device market in the U.S. is another key driver, with an estimated 85,000 orthopedic implants produced via powder metallurgy scheduled for 2025. The region also hosts 15 major powder metallurgy research symposiums annually.

Powder Metallurgy Market Major Players:

Advanced- Technology & Materials Co, Ltd. (AT&M)

ArcelorMittal Powders

Carpenter Technology Corporation

ExOne (Desktop Metal)

GKN PLC

Atlas Pressed Metals

Högansäs AB

Optomec Inc.

Renishaw PLC

Sandvik AB

Voxeljet AG

POLEMA

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Material

Titanium

Nickel

Steel

Aluminum

Cobalt

Other Materials

By Process

Additive Manufacturing

Metal Injection Molding

Powder Metal Hot Isostatic Pressing (PM HIP)

By End Use

OEM

AM Operators

By Application

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Medical & Dental

Oil & Gas

Industrial

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

For more information about this report visit: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/powder-metallurgy-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global market research and advisory firm providing data-driven insights across industries such as technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and more. We publish multiple reports daily, equipping businesses with the intelligence they need to navigate market trends, emerging opportunities, competitive landscapes, and technological advancements.

With a team of experienced business analysts, economists, and industry experts, we deliver accurate, in-depth, and actionable research tailored to meet the strategic needs of our clients. At Astute Analytica, our clients come first, and we are committed to delivering cost-effective, high-value research solutions that drive success in an evolving marketplace.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/

Follow us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube