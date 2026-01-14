Omniscient Secures New CPT® Code for Connectomic Analysis, Validating the Clinical Utility of Brain Network Mapping

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omniscient (“o8t®”), a global pioneer in the use of AI to decode the human brain, today announced the issuance of a new Category III Current Procedural Terminology (CPT®) code by the American Medical Association (AMA).

The new CPT code, 1039T, will go into effect July 1, 2026 and enables providers to report connectomic analysis, including the workflows supported by Omniscient’s Quicktome® software. This marks a significant step toward securing reimbursement for providers incorporating advanced brain mapping into their clinical workflows. Connectomics, the mapping of a person’s complex web of neural connections and brain networks, reveals insights beyond visible anatomy for physicians in the neurosurgical and neurological fields of medicine.

This milestone acknowledges the unique value of connectomic analysis and validates Omniscient’s mission to bring the benefits of AI-enabled brain network mapping to clinicians and patients in the US and around the globe. Following its 2021 launch, Omniscient’s Quicktome® platform has emerged as the market leader in enabling connectomic analysis in a clinical setting.

Validating the Clinical Utility of Connectomics

The issuance of CPT code 1039T represents a major breakthrough for the field of connectomics which underpins Omniscient’s flagship platform, Quicktome®. By assigning a specific CPT code to the work associated with connectomic analysis, the AMA has acknowledged that this advanced analysis is a distinct, reportable medical service that goes beyond standard imaging modalities. As a provider of commercially available, FDA-cleared connectomic analysis tools in the US, Omniscient’s technology is uniquely aligned with this new CPT code.

The benefits of connectomic analysis have been thoroughly documented in academic literature, and building upon this body of knowledge, Quicktome has enabled broad access to connectomic insights that benefit patients. Traditional imaging shows the anatomy, but not the "invisible" networks responsible for what makes a patient who they are— including their personality, language skills, and emotions. Quicktome brings these critical networks to light, informing treatment strategies that treat the pathology while protecting the unique neural pathways essential for a full recovery.

"Connectomics was a fascinating, yet impractical, concept to apply in a busy clinical setting before Quicktome. Now, it has become an integral part of my daily workflow, significantly benefiting my patients," stated Randy D'Amico, Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery at Northwell Lenox Hill Hospital in New York. "The introduction of this new CPT code further validates the critical importance of understanding a patient’s specific brain wiring; it's no longer a choice but a necessity for delivering the highest quality of patient care."

A Clear Roadmap to Reimbursement

The new Category III code serves as a "tracking code," creating a pathway for physicians to document and report the use of connectomic analysis in their clinical workflows. This is a critical step in the roadmap toward Category I status and broad insurance coverage.

This development offers neurosurgeons, neurologists, and neuroradiologists:

Standardization: A formalized way to report the physician's work in interpreting software-generated maps and assessing patient impact.

Data Generation: Use of the code contributes utilization data needed to establish payment rates and drive creation of a Category I CPT code.

Workflow Integration: It supports integrating tools like Quicktome®—already adopted by over 100 US hospitals—into routine care for conditions like brain tumor and stroke.





Full description of CPT code 1039T is as follows:

Connectomic analysis of previously performed multi-modal brain magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) requiring physician or other qualified health care professional (QHP) analysis of software- and physician-generated structural and functional maps for integration of cortical grey matter correlation based on resting-state functional MRI and mapping of white matter connectivity based on diffusion-weighted MRI relative to brain regions, with physician or other QHP interpretation and report.

About Omniscient

Omniscient (o8t®) is a world leader in using AI to decode the human brain, leveraging a field known as connectomics. We are an innovation hub creating advanced technologies to conquer the problems and enhance the potential of the human brain for the benefit of all humankind. Our mission is to improve the lives of billions through connectomics.

Today, Omniscient’s platform, Quicktome®, provides critical insights informing prognosis and planning across neurologic conditions, from cranial surgery and neuro-oncology to stroke and beyond. Tomorrow, Omniscient is poised to revolutionize brain health and help conquer conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease and depression through truly personalized brain medicine.

