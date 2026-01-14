Cobalt Phosphide (CAS 12134-02-0) Industry Research Report 2025: Global Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecasts 2025-2029 - Applications, Manufacturing Method, Patents, Suppliers, Prices, End-users

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cobalt Phosphide (CAS 12134-02-0) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on Cobalt phosphide provides comprehensive insights, including general information, synonyms, chemical composition, safety, hazards, handling, storage, and toxicological and ecological details, along with transport information. This in-depth study serves as a vital resource for understanding the Cobalt phosphide market landscape and its growth potential worldwide.



It explores various applications and examines manufacturing methods, supported by an analysis of relevant patents. The global market analysis covers constraints, drivers, and opportunities from 2019 to 2024, supply and demand dynamics, suppliers and regional overviews across Europe, Asia, North America, and other regions.



The report forecasts future trends and supply-demand scenarios up to 2029, with detailed market predictions by region. Additionally, it analyzes market prices across different regions and evaluates the end-use sectors for Cobalt phosphide.



The Cobalt phosphide global market report covers the following key points:

Cobalt phosphide description, applications and related patterns

Cobalt phosphide market drivers and challenges

Cobalt phosphide manufacturers and distributors

Cobalt phosphide prices

Cobalt phosphide end-users

Cobalt phosphide downstream industries trends

Key questions answered in the report:

What were the main trends of the global Cobalt phosphide market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the global Cobalt phosphide market in 2019-2024?

Who are the main players in the global Cobalt phosphide market?

Which drivers and challenges will determine the development of the global Cobalt phosphide market during 2025-2029?

What will the CAGRs be for the global product industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1. COBALT PHOSPHIDE

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. COBALT PHOSPHIDE APPLICATIONS



3. COBALT PHOSPHIDE MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. COBALT PHOSPHIDE PATENTS



5. COBALT PHOSPHIDE WORLD MARKET ANALYSIS

5.1. Cobalt phosphide market constraints, drivers and opportunities in 2019-2024

5.2. Cobalt phosphide supply/demand in 2019-2024

5.3. Cobalt phosphide market overview by region - Europe, Asia, North America, etc.



6. MANUFACTURERS OF COBALT PHOSPHIDE

6.1. Cobalt phosphide manufacturers in Europe

6.2. Cobalt phosphide manufacturers in Asia

6.3. Cobalt phosphide manufacturers in North America

6.4. Cobalt phosphide manufacturers in RoW



7. SUPPLIERS OF COBALT PHOSPHIDE

7.1. Cobalt phosphide suppliers in Europe

7.2. Cobalt phosphide suppliers in Asia

7.3. Cobalt phosphide suppliers in North America

7.4. Cobalt phosphide suppliers in RoW



8. COBALT PHOSPHIDE WORLD MARKET FORECAST

8.1. Future trends in global Cobalt phosphide market

8.2. Cobalt phosphide supply/demand forecast to 2029

8.3. Cobalt phosphide market forecast to 2029 by region (Europe, Asia, North America, etc.)



9. COBALT PHOSPHIDE MARKET PRICES

9.1. Cobalt phosphide prices in Europe

9.2. Cobalt phosphide prices in Asia

9.3. Cobalt phosphide prices in North America

9.4. Cobalt phosphide prices in RoW



10. COBALT PHOSPHIDE END-USE SECTOR



