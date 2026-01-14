Global IVF Market Set to Surge to $49.12 Billion by 2033 Driven by Rising Infertility Cases and Technological Advancements

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IVF Market Company Analysis, Company Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Product Innovations, Revenue Insights, and Future Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global IVF market was estimated at US$ 28.31 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach US$ 49.12 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.13% during 2025-2033. This strong market growth is driven by rising cases of infertility worldwide, which are brought on by factors such as delayed family planning, changes in lifestyle, and environmental influences. Advancements in assisted reproductive technologies, including genetic screening, cryopreservation, donor programs, and enhanced laboratory techniques, have remarkably improved the success rates of IVF, boosting patient confidence and the adoption of the technique.

In-vitro fertilization is an assisted reproductive technology used to help individuals and couples conceive when natural conception is difficult or not possible. The process involves retrieving mature eggs from the ovaries, fertilizing them with sperm in a laboratory setting, and then transferring the resulting embryo into the uterus. IVF may also involve supplementary techniques such as ICSI, egg or sperm donation, genetic screening, and embryo freezing. It is mainly used for tubal problems, low sperm count, endometriosis, ovulation disorders, or unexplained infertility. IVF also supports family planning for single parents by choice, LGBTQ+ couples, and individuals preserving fertility before medical treatments.

Surging infertility rates, advances in medical technology, and increasing social acceptance of assisted reproduction contribute to the growing popularity of IVF worldwide. Most countries have increased fertility clinics, improved success rates, and treatments that have become more financially accessible. Delayed parenthood, lifestyle factors, and growing awareness of reproductive health further accelerate demand. Besides being a medical intervention, IVF is considered a pathway to parenthood for different kinds of families around the world.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $28.31 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $49.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Hamilton Thorne Ltd.

Vitrolife AB

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Bayer AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

The Cooper Companies, Inc.

Fortis Healthcare

Cook Medical (Cook Group)

Irvine Scientific (a FUJIFILM subsidiary)

Genea Biomedx

Esco Medical / Esco Micro Pte. Ltd.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Kitazato Corporation

Boston IVF (service provider)

EMD Serono (Merck KGaA)

Labotect GmbH

Olympus LifeSciences

Bloom Fertility & Healthcare

Nova IVF Fertility

