Global IVF Market Set to Surge to $49.12 Billion by 2033 Driven by Rising Infertility Cases and Technological Advancements

The global IVF market is forecasted to surge from USD 28.31 billion in 2025 to USD 49.12 billion by 2033, with a 7.13% CAGR. Contributing factors include rising infertility, lifestyle changes, and technological advances like genetic screening and cryopreservation. IVF is gaining popularity across diverse family structures, aided by improved success rates and affordability. Key players, such as FUJIFILM, Hamilton Thorne, and Thermo Fisher, drive innovation. Notable developments include Cooper Companies' acquisition in gynecology markets and Kitazato's sustainable practices. With increasing fertility and societal acceptance, the IVF market presents dynamic growth opportunities.

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IVF Market Company Analysis, Company Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Product Innovations, Revenue Insights, and Future Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global IVF market was estimated at US$ 28.31 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach US$ 49.12 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.13% during 2025-2033. This strong market growth is driven by rising cases of infertility worldwide, which are brought on by factors such as delayed family planning, changes in lifestyle, and environmental influences. Advancements in assisted reproductive technologies, including genetic screening, cryopreservation, donor programs, and enhanced laboratory techniques, have remarkably improved the success rates of IVF, boosting patient confidence and the adoption of the technique.

In-vitro fertilization is an assisted reproductive technology used to help individuals and couples conceive when natural conception is difficult or not possible. The process involves retrieving mature eggs from the ovaries, fertilizing them with sperm in a laboratory setting, and then transferring the resulting embryo into the uterus. IVF may also involve supplementary techniques such as ICSI, egg or sperm donation, genetic screening, and embryo freezing. It is mainly used for tubal problems, low sperm count, endometriosis, ovulation disorders, or unexplained infertility. IVF also supports family planning for single parents by choice, LGBTQ+ couples, and individuals preserving fertility before medical treatments.

Surging infertility rates, advances in medical technology, and increasing social acceptance of assisted reproduction contribute to the growing popularity of IVF worldwide. Most countries have increased fertility clinics, improved success rates, and treatments that have become more financially accessible. Delayed parenthood, lifestyle factors, and growing awareness of reproductive health further accelerate demand. Besides being a medical intervention, IVF is considered a pathway to parenthood for different kinds of families around the world.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages200
Forecast Period2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$28.31 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033$49.12 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate7.1%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Companies Featured

  • FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
  • Hamilton Thorne Ltd.
  • Vitrolife AB
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
  • Bayer AG
  • Merck & Co., Inc.
  • The Cooper Companies, Inc.
  • Fortis Healthcare
  • Cook Medical (Cook Group)
  • Irvine Scientific (a FUJIFILM subsidiary)
  • Genea Biomedx
  • Esco Medical / Esco Micro Pte. Ltd.
  • Ferring Pharmaceuticals
  • Kitazato Corporation
  • Boston IVF (service provider)
  • EMD Serono (Merck KGaA)
  • Labotect GmbH
  • Olympus LifeSciences
  • Bloom Fertility & Healthcare
  • Nova IVF Fertility

