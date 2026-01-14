Geothermal Drilling for Power Generation Market Report 2026-2030: Decarbonization Drives Revenue Growth

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Geothermal Drilling for Power Generation Market 2026-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global geothermal drilling for power generation market is projected to experience a marked growth trajectory, expanding by USD 243.5 million from 2025 to 2030, with an anticipated CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. This comprehensive report offers an in-depth analysis of market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and a detailed vendor scrutiny involving approximately 25 vendors.

Essential insights into the current market scenario are presented, highlighting the prevailing trends and drivers, along with assessments of the overall market environment. Significant growth factors include global decarbonization mandates, the increasing demand for baseload power, advancements in subsurface engineering, and enhanced geothermal systems. Furthermore, strategic integration of oil and gas expertise and infrastructure plays a pivotal role in market acceleration.

Innovation is a key market growth catalyst; notable advancements include the development of high-temperature resilient materials and next-generation sensors. In addition, the convergence of geothermal technology with the hydrocarbon sector, alongside innovations like millimeter-wave and non-mechanical drilling technologies, is poised to boost market demand substantially in the forthcoming years.

Conducted through a balanced blend of primary and secondary research, and incorporating insights from key industry stakeholders, the study delivers a thorough comprehension of market size and segmentation, regional analysis, and vendor landscapes. Supported by historical and forecast data, the report offers robust and reliable information.

The segmentation of the global geothermal drilling for power generation market is categorized as follows:

By Application

Binary plants

Steam plants

By Area

Below 1000m

1000-2000m

By Type

Production wells

Injection wells

Slim wells

By Region

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Rest of World (RoW)

The report encompasses various facets, including:

Market sizing and forecasts

Comprehensive industry analysis

Vendor analysis is a prominent component, aiding clients in enhancing their market position. This section includes a detailed examination of leading companies such as Baker Hughes Co., Deep Rock Manufacturing Co., Eavor Technologies Inc., Fervo Energy, Fraste Spa, and more. Insights into emerging trends and potential challenges are also provided to help companies strategize effectively and capitalize on future opportunities.

Through synthesis and aggregation of data from multiple sources, the report elucidates key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions, offering a detailed portrait of the market.

