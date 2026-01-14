Strategic IP Planning Online Training Course | April 29-May 1, 2026 | Learn and Apply a Structured Methodology to Set Up a Strategic Plan Aligned with R&D and Business Goals

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic IP (Intellectual Property) Planning Training Course (April 29, 2026 and May 1, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

It is widely considered that intangible assets account for up to 80 per cent of the value of most businesses, making it vital for companies to align their IP strategy with their business strategy. For some, the IP strategy will drive the business agenda. However, for most businesses that have grown organically, it is essential that a strategic IP plan is developed and implemented in order to protect the company's assets, as well as maximising value from these assets.

Whether you don't currently have a strategy in place or you simply need to develop your current strategy and get management buy-in, this is the course for you.

This highly interactive seminar will provide you with the practical knowledge, skills and toolkit to enable you to put an IP strategy in place for your company. Starting with a matrix-based model linking innovation to value creation/capture and the role of IP therein, you will learn and apply a structured, step-by-step methodology to set up a strategic plan aligned with R&D and business goals.

Case studies and real-life examples will be used throughout the course to help embed learning, alongside the opportunity for direct application to situations of your choice with coaching from our expert trainer.

Included within the seminar fee is access to an online self-assessment survey to help you benchmark your company's (or your client's) readiness regarding IP strategy.

Attendees will have access to some materials prior to the seminar (see documentation paragraph below). Approximately two hours will be required to read through and prepare.

Documentation:

Pre-reading: contains all cases plus facts and data used during examples and teamwork assignments

Theory book: contains all the models and frameworks learned during the seminar

Practice book: contains all the practical information needed to apply the cases to the frameworks during the teamwork assignments

Post-reading: contains all the speaker feedback provided after teamwork assignments, plus extra insights and guidelines to best apply the frameworks to your own environment

By attending this comprehensive course you will:

Understand how to implement and execute an IP strategy

how to implement and execute an IP strategy Learn the 'Matrix of IP Strategy Options'

the 'Matrix of IP Strategy Options' Get to grips with a step-by-step planning methodology

with a step-by-step planning methodology Explore the concepts of business alignment and gap analysis

the concepts of business alignment and gap analysis Consider the role of innovation and R&D steering

Certifications:

CPD: 18 hours for your records

18 hours for your records Certificate of completion

This course will be of particular benefit to:

IP managers/professionals (in-house and private practice)

Non-IP professionals (R&D managers/directors and business managers)

In-house lawyers

Agenda: Day 1

Introduction and ice-breaker

Strategic management concepts applied to IP

Challenges faced by companies

Anonymized industry insights from 400+ IP professionals: when setting up strategic IP management the first time

Implementing the strategy

Executing the strategy

IP strategy toolbox

Learn the 'Matrix of IP Strategy Options'

Link to IA management and innovation

Apply to real-life cases during teamwork assignments

Group discussion and feedback

Agenda: Day 2

Introduction to a step-by-step planning methodology

Set-up. Insights from project management

Business alignment

IP audit. Gap analysis

Market positioning. Option regeneration revisited.

Agenda: Day 3

Introduction to a step-by-step planning methodology (continued)

Prioritisation. SWOT analysis

The plan and roadmap

Apply the planning methodology to three mini-cases

SME business-IP alignment

Innovation / R&D steering

IP planning during cooperation

