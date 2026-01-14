Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser (VCSEL) Market Outlook 2026-2030: Industry to Grow by $9.36 Billion at 40.8% CAGR

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser (VCSEL) Market 2026-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vertical cavity surface emitting laser (VCSEL) market is expected to experience substantial growth, with projections estimating an increase of USD 9.36 billion from 2025 to 2030, achieving a remarkable CAGR of 40.8% throughout the forecast period. This comprehensive report delivers an in-depth analysis of the current market dynamics, emerging trends, core growth drivers, and potential challenges. It also encompasses a vendor analysis, profiling approximately 25 leading market players.

Heightened demand for VCSEL-based LiDAR technology, alongside rising applications in 3D sensing and growing investments in VR technology, are pivotal factors steering market growth. The advent of novel substrate wafer types is identified as a critical element propelling the market forward. The integration of 3D-sensing modules beneath OLED displays and the proliferation of multi-junction VCSEL arrays are anticipated to generate substantial market demand in upcoming years.

The study amalgamates primary and secondary data, enriched with insights from key industry stakeholders, offering a detailed market size forecast, segmentation, and vendor landscape analysis. A robust historical and predictive dataset further augments the insights provided.

The global VCSEL market is segmented as follows:

By Application:

Mobile and Consumer

Telecom and Infrastructure

Industrial

Others

By Type:

Multimode

Single Mode

By Material:

Gallium Arsenide

Gallium Nitride

Indium Phosphide

Others

By Region:

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Rest of World (RoW)

Key Areas Covered:

Global VCSEL Market Sizing

Market Forecast

Industry Analysis

The vendor analysis embedded in the report aims to bolster clients' market positioning by evaluating several leading vendors such as ams OSRAM AG, Broadcom Inc., Coherent Corp., and others. Additionally, emerging trends and foreseeable challenges are discussed to equip companies with insights for strategic planning and leveraging future growth opportunities.

The report synthesizes and condenses data from various sources, focusing on critical aspects like profit, pricing, competition, and promotions.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

ams OSRAM AG

Broadcom Inc.

Coherent Corp.

Everlight Americas Inc.

Hamamatsu Photonics KK

HobbyLink Japan Ltd.

Jenoptik AG

Laser Components GmbH

Lumentum Holdings Inc.

ON Semiconductor Corp.

ROHM Co. Ltd.

Sanan Optoelectronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Semiconductor Solutions

STMicroelectronics NV

Thorlabs Inc.

TRUMPF SE Co. KG

VERTILAS GmbH

Vertilite Co. Ltd.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

