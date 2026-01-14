Dicing Equipment Global Market Shares and Growth Outlook 2026-2030 by Type, Technology, End-user and Region

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dicing Equipment Market 2026-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dicing equipment market is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating an increase of USD 269.1 million from 2025 to 2030, accelerating at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. This promising forecast is supported by a comprehensive report that offers detailed analysis, market size, trends, growth drivers, and vendor evaluation covering approximately 25 notable vendors.

The current market landscape is influenced by several key factors, including increased investment in fabrication facilities, rising demand within the automotive sector, and a surge in the number of fabless semiconductor companies. The rising popularity of IoT-connected devices is identified as a critical driver for growth in the dicing equipment sector over the coming years. Furthermore, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and a heightened focus on large diameter wafer sizes are set to stimulate significant market demand.

Research was conducted using a blend of primary and secondary information, supplemented with insights from industry participants. The report provides a comprehensive market size analysis, segmentation with regional focus, and a detailed vendor landscape, enriched with historical and forecast data.

Market Segmentation:

By End-User:

Pureplay foundries

Integrated device manufacturers

By Type:

Blade dicing equipment

Laser dicing equipment

Plasma dicing equipment

By Technology:

Automated dicing systems

Manual dicing

By Region:

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Rest of World (RoW)

Key Areas Covered:

Global dicing equipment market sizing

Global dicing equipment market forecast

Global dicing equipment market industry analysis

The report includes a robust vendor analysis aimed at assisting clients in advancing their market position. Detailed analyses of leading vendors, such as 3D Micromac AG, Advanced Dicing Technologies, ASMPT ALSI, DISCO Corp., and others, are included. Insights into emerging trends and anticipated challenges are also provided, enabling companies to strategically leverage forthcoming growth opportunities.

Comprehensive data is gathered through in-depth study, synthesis, and summation of information from multiple sources, focusing on parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions.

