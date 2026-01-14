Effective Technical Writing & Editing Online Training Course (May 15, 2026) - Take Your Writing and Editing Skills to the Highest Level to the Ultimate Benefit of Your Business

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Effective Technical Writing & Editing Training Course (May 15, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Effective technical writing and editing is a vital skill in ensuring a clear and compliant message. This interactive course will provide an intensive, practical guide to best practice to follow in achieving excellence in scientific, medical and technical documentation.

Our expert trainer will offer invaluable tools and techniques to help you write with confidence, clarity and a logical structure to successfully convey information to your reader.

With a combination of presentations, hands-on exercises and text review sessions, the programme will enable you to take your writing and editing skills to the highest level to the ultimate benefit of your business.

Benefits of attending:

Master the skills required for clarity and accuracy in technical writing

the skills required for clarity and accuracy in technical writing Refine your techniques in editing and presenting technical documents

your techniques in editing and presenting technical documents Learn how best to improve readability - be kind to your reader

how best to improve readability - be kind to your reader Gain insights into the use of illustrative material such as tables, graphs and flow charts

Certifications:

CPD: 6 hours for your records

6 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Key Topics Covered

Overview of writing and editing - substantive and technical aspects

Considering logic, text flow and wordiness, as well as accuracy

Looking at details such as language editing, reference style, abbreviations and acronyms

Preparing a clear message for the intended reader

Punctuation specifics

Why punctuate?

Punctuation marks including: Paired punctuation marks Serial commas Bulleted lists Apostrophes



Further improving readability - being kind to your reader

Rewriting texts for maximum effectiveness

Improving tables, graphs and flow charts

Final checks, including proofreading

Why this is more than just a spell check

The practicalities

Writing tips and tools

Software

Checklists

Style guides

Systematic checks

Working with co-authors and editors, reviewers and other team members

Upfront decisions

Giving feedback effectively

