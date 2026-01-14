Medical Device Regulations in the Middle East and North Africa (Online Training Course: May 18th-19th, 2026) - A Focus on Regulatory Requirements and Developments in Individual Countries

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device Regulations in the Middle East and North Africa Training Course (May 18th - May 19th, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The size of the medical device market in the Middle East has expanded over recent years and this trend is forecast to continue. The growth is due in part to innovations in technology as the majority of Middle Eastern countries are early adopters of technological advancement, which provides opportunities for medical device companies. The regulatory environment in the region is also developing and this annual seminar will provide an essential overview of the key requirements for product approvals for medical devices in the Middle East and North Africa.
The programme will focus on the regulatory requirements and developments in individual countries and include interactive discussion sessions to allow you to exchange experiences with our expert faculty and other delegates.
Benefits of attending:
- Gain a valuable introduction to the medical device markets: countries, numbers, economical facts and trends, regulatory environment
- Familiarise yourself with medical device regulations in the countries of the Middle East and North Africa
- Understand medical devices and their classification
- Clarify procedures for company and product registration
- Discuss recent developments in the region
- Meet, network and share experiences with other industry colleagues
Certifications:
- CPD: 12 hours for your records
- Certificate of completion
Key Topics Covered
Day 1:
- Economic overview
- Saudi Arabia
- GHC/prequalification GPP
- Bahrain
- Qatar
- Oman
- Yemen
- Kuwait
- UAE
Day 2:
- Egypt
- Sudan
- Algeria
- Morocco
- Tunisia
- Israel
- Palestine
- Syria
- Jordan
- Lebanon
- Iraq
- Iran
- Medical device network
