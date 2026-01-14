Managing and Evaluating Bids & Tenders: Online Training Course (May 21st-22nd, 2026) with 12 CPD Hours

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Managing and Evaluating Bids and Tenders Training Course (May 21st - May 22nd, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This two-day course will provide participants with a powerful insight on how to successfully prepare and evaluate tenders and how to submit proposals in response to a tender. The course will also focus on the step-by-step process of bid and tender management, right from tender planning through to the award phase.

The expert trainer will take participants through the clauses which deal with contractual risks in a tender document and explain when a tender document becomes a contract. In turn, this will ensure participants understand their rights as a client and a contractor. The workshop is specifically designed to expose participant's to the whole gamut of tendering from both buyer and seller perspective.

Key topics to be covered include:

How to operate their tender process with the highest levels of accountability and governance

The buyer and seller perspective in tendering and submitting proposals

The legal rights of the parties at the tender stage

Commercial terms frequently used in a tender document and the contractual clauses that deal with the transfer of risks

The practices and procedures governing tendering including issuing, receiving and evaluation

International best practices in dealing with LOI, MOU and NDAs

The expert trainer will use a mix of theory plus lively and interactive training methods, including exercises, case studies, practice sessions and group discussions. This program is designed to help you understand tender management right from the planning stage to closure.

By attending this course you will:

Understand the legal and regulatory frameworks of the procurement process

the legal and regulatory frameworks of the procurement process Explore the different types of tender and contracting methods

the different types of tender and contracting methods Consider the legal documents needed at each stage of the management process

the legal documents needed at each stage of the management process Learn how to determine and select the most economical and advantageous tender

how to determine and select the most economical and advantageous tender Expand your knowledge of commercial terms and their potential impact

your knowledge of commercial terms and their potential impact Clarify the clauses that deal with contractual risk and how to minimise and transfer risk

the clauses that deal with contractual risk and how to minimise and transfer risk Review the post-tendering steps and what happens next

Certifications:

CPD: 12 hours for your records

12 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Key Topics Covered

Day 1

Understanding contract law principles with regard to tender contracts

Definition of contract

Offer or proposal

Rejection of an offer or counter offer

Acceptance

Consideration

Purchase order or work order

RFP/RFQ/RFI/ITB

Performance of contract

Discharge of contract

Remedies for breach of contract

The battle of forms

Privity of contract

Tender basics

Definition of tender

The competitive bidding process

Two-step sealed bidding

Terms and definitions

Types of tender

E-tendering

RFP, RFQ and ITB

EOI

Tendering law - case study

Tender process management

Tender planning

Types of tender

Contents of tender

Pitfalls to avoid when drafting SOW

Steps involved in tender process

Tender documents

Evaluation of tender

Finding a competent contractor

Negotiations

Award

Understanding the legal position of documents

Letter of tender

Letter of acceptance

Letter of award

Letter of intent

Understanding the bid from the seller's perspective

How to write a powerful proposal

Evaluation of proposals

Understand proposal management

Cost-benefit analysis

Tips for preparing proposals that win contracts

Best practices in developing proposals

Contracting pricing arrangements

Fixed price contracts

Cost reimbursable contracts

Contract incentives

Cost plus incentive fee

Cost plus award fee

Time and materials contracts

Selecting the best contract type

Day 2

Contracting methods

Simplified methods

Formal competitive methods

Sealed bidding

Key steps in source selection

Reverse auction

E-procurement and e-tendering

Commercial terms/clauses in a tender

Letter of credit

Comfort letter

Tender bond/guarantee

Retention Guarantee

Performance Guarantee

Parent company guarantee

Advance payment guarantee

International best practices in dealing with LOI, MOU and NDA

Letter of intent/award

Memorandum of understanding

Non-disclosure agreements

Getting to grips with terms

Guarantee

Warranty

Misrepresentation

Implied provisions in contract

Condition precedent/ condition subsequent

Understanding contractual risk clauses - how to minimise and transfer the risk

Indemnity

Assignment and delegation

Successors and assigns

Limitation of liability/total liability cap

Third party liability

Force majeure

Damages, liquidated damages/ penalty

Consequential damages

Negligence/gross negligence and willful misconduct

Payment

Confidentiality

Exclusive remedy provisions

Governing law

Insurance

Subrogation and waiver of subrogation

Post-tender contract administration: what happens next?

Developing a contract administration plan

Post-award kick-off meeting

Performance monitoring/quality assurance

Delays in performance

Variations/change order

Disputes, claims & termination

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c5q60j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.