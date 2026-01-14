Managing and Evaluating Bids & Tenders: Online Training Course (May 21st-22nd, 2026) with 12 CPD Hours

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Managing and Evaluating Bids and Tenders Training Course (May 21st - May 22nd, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This two-day course will provide participants with a powerful insight on how to successfully prepare and evaluate tenders and how to submit proposals in response to a tender. The course will also focus on the step-by-step process of bid and tender management, right from tender planning through to the award phase.
The expert trainer will take participants through the clauses which deal with contractual risks in a tender document and explain when a tender document becomes a contract. In turn, this will ensure participants understand their rights as a client and a contractor. The workshop is specifically designed to expose participant's to the whole gamut of tendering from both buyer and seller perspective.
Key topics to be covered include:
- How to operate their tender process with the highest levels of accountability and governance
- The buyer and seller perspective in tendering and submitting proposals
- The legal rights of the parties at the tender stage
- Commercial terms frequently used in a tender document and the contractual clauses that deal with the transfer of risks
- The practices and procedures governing tendering including issuing, receiving and evaluation
- International best practices in dealing with LOI, MOU and NDAs
The expert trainer will use a mix of theory plus lively and interactive training methods, including exercises, case studies, practice sessions and group discussions. This program is designed to help you understand tender management right from the planning stage to closure.
By attending this course you will:
- Understand the legal and regulatory frameworks of the procurement process
- Explore the different types of tender and contracting methods
- Consider the legal documents needed at each stage of the management process
- Learn how to determine and select the most economical and advantageous tender
- Expand your knowledge of commercial terms and their potential impact
- Clarify the clauses that deal with contractual risk and how to minimise and transfer risk
- Review the post-tendering steps and what happens next
Certifications:
- CPD: 12 hours for your records
- Certificate of completion
Key Topics Covered
Day 1
Understanding contract law principles with regard to tender contracts
- Definition of contract
- Offer or proposal
- Rejection of an offer or counter offer
- Acceptance
- Consideration
- Purchase order or work order
- RFP/RFQ/RFI/ITB
- Performance of contract
- Discharge of contract
- Remedies for breach of contract
- The battle of forms
- Privity of contract
Tender basics
- Definition of tender
- The competitive bidding process
- Two-step sealed bidding
- Terms and definitions
- Types of tender
- E-tendering
- RFP, RFQ and ITB
- EOI
- Tendering law - case study
Tender process management
- Tender planning
- Types of tender
- Contents of tender
- Pitfalls to avoid when drafting SOW
- Steps involved in tender process
- Tender documents
- Evaluation of tender
- Finding a competent contractor
- Negotiations
- Award
Understanding the legal position of documents
- Letter of tender
- Letter of acceptance
- Letter of award
- Letter of intent
Understanding the bid from the seller's perspective
- How to write a powerful proposal
- Evaluation of proposals
- Understand proposal management
- Cost-benefit analysis
- Tips for preparing proposals that win contracts
- Best practices in developing proposals
Contracting pricing arrangements
- Fixed price contracts
- Cost reimbursable contracts
- Contract incentives
- Cost plus incentive fee
- Cost plus award fee
- Time and materials contracts
- Selecting the best contract type
Day 2
Contracting methods
- Simplified methods
- Formal competitive methods
- Sealed bidding
- Key steps in source selection
- Reverse auction
- E-procurement and e-tendering
Commercial terms/clauses in a tender
- Letter of credit
- Comfort letter
- Tender bond/guarantee
- Retention Guarantee
- Performance Guarantee
- Parent company guarantee
- Advance payment guarantee
International best practices in dealing with LOI, MOU and NDA
- Letter of intent/award
- Memorandum of understanding
- Non-disclosure agreements
Getting to grips with terms
- Guarantee
- Warranty
- Misrepresentation
- Implied provisions in contract
- Condition precedent/ condition subsequent
Understanding contractual risk clauses - how to minimise and transfer the risk
- Indemnity
- Assignment and delegation
- Successors and assigns
- Limitation of liability/total liability cap
- Third party liability
- Force majeure
- Damages, liquidated damages/ penalty
- Consequential damages
- Negligence/gross negligence and willful misconduct
- Payment
- Confidentiality
- Exclusive remedy provisions
- Governing law
- Insurance
- Subrogation and waiver of subrogation
Post-tender contract administration: what happens next?
- Developing a contract administration plan
- Post-award kick-off meeting
- Performance monitoring/quality assurance
- Delays in performance
- Variations/change order
- Disputes, claims & termination
