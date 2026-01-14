Anresco NJ Labs Expands Nationwide Testing Network with New Bi-Coastal Laboratories for Amazon Readiness

LOS ANGELES and MIDDLESEX, N.J., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anresco NJ Labs has expanded its laboratory network with aligned facilities on both the East and West Coasts, strengthening its ability to provide consistent analytical chemistry and microbiology testing nationwide. With laboratories in Middlesex, N.J., and Los Angeles, clients can submit samples to the nearest location while receiving standardized methods, quality systems, and reporting across both sites.

The two laboratories operate independently while collaborating through shared scientific protocols and technical expertise, supporting companies that work with suppliers, manufacturers, and partners in multiple regions. Anresco NJ Labs East in Middlesex is led by CEO Rajul Vyas , and Anresco NJ Labs West in Los Angeles is led by Zachary Eisenberg . The bi-coastal structure is intended to support faster, more consistent compliance testing and help reduce the risk of delays or product delistings, particularly on retail platforms such as Amazon, where testing requirements vary widely by product type, formulation and claim.

“Amazon compliance is not one-size-fits-all. The way testing is performed matters far more than the simple act of testing itself,” said Vyas. “By unifying expertise across both coasts, we can apply specific methods tailored to the product to maintain reproducible results for each batch.”





Both laboratories will offer comprehensive chemistry, microbiology and stability testing, including identity and ingredient verification, potency testing, purity and contaminant screening, and stability assessments to ensure long-term product integrity. A key focus will be low-limit heavy metals testing, particularly for baby food, infant formula and other sensitive products where detection limits, sample preparation and matrix complexity present significant challenges for many laboratories.

“Companies are under growing pressure to meet extremely low contaminant thresholds, especially for infant and sensitive products,” said Eisenberg. “Our approach emphasizes how testing is done, using robust digestion techniques, high-sensitivity instrumentation and scientifically validated methods. This makes the data traceable, repeatable and defensible.”





Anresco NJ Labs serves dietary supplements, foods, personal care, chemicals, hemp, cannabis and pharmaceutical industries. With multiple laboratories strategically located on both coasts, the collaboration provides nationwide access, shared logistics and faster turnaround times while maintaining independent, compliant and trusted testing standards.



Anresco Laboratories , headquartered in San Francisco, and NJ Labs , based in New Brunswick, N.J., operate as separate entities while sharing resources, scientific methods, research and intellectual property under the Anresco NJ Labs . Both Anresco Laboratories and NJ Labs are active members of ACIL (American Council of Independent Laboratories), a national association focused on strengthening independent testing laboratories across regulated industries. Eisenberg serves on the ACIL Board and is the co-chair of the Cannabis Sciences Section, working alongside peer laboratories, regulators, and policymakers to advance science-based testing standards that protect public health. NJ Labs CEO, Sandra Lee participates in the ACIL Dietary Supplements Working Group and FDA-related technical committees, contributing to ongoing dialogue between regulators and the laboratory community. Collectively, ACIL encourages manufacturers and brand owners to take greater responsibility for product quality, drawing on expertise spanning pharmaceutical, dietary supplement, food, cannabis, and other regulated industries.

The expanded network of Anresco NJ Labs enables brands and manufacturers to move beyond simply checking a compliance box, offering reliable data that supports regulatory readiness, protects consumers and helps companies confidently remain listed and competitive in complex marketplaces. Learn more at: www.anresconjlabs.com .

About Anresco NJ Labs:

Anresco NJ Labs combines the comprehensive expertise of Anresco Laboratories and NJ Labs to provide a nationwide testing network with nearly two centuries of trusted experience. Founded in 1943, Anresco brings deep expertise in food, beverage, hemp, and cannabis testing, backed by ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation and FDA recognition. Established in 1936, NJ Labs offers rigorous pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, dietary supplement, and personal care testing under strict CGMP, FDA, and DEA standards. Together, Anresco NJ Labs delivers independent, compliant, and scientifically rigorous testing solutions, integrating shared methods, knowledge, and innovation. The partnership empowers companies across industries to confidently launch products, stay regulatory-ready, and maintain credibility, quality, and transparency.

About Anresco Laboratories:

Anresco Laboratories was founded in 1943 by Dr. Sylvan Eisenberg, a Stanford PhD chemist, and expanded with the business guidance of his son David in 1974. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Los Angeles, New York, and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Anresco provides comprehensive analytical testing for food, beverage, and cannabis products. Accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and recognized by the FDA, its team of scientists brings deep expertise in microbiology, chemistry, microscopy, chromatography, and cannabinoid testing, delivering reliable, compliant, and high-quality results.

About NJ Labs:

NJ Labs was established in 1936 by Dr. David Levowitz at Rutgers University to promote quality in dairy and food production. Throughout its history, the lab broadened its services to pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, cosmetics, and environmental testing, relocating in 1989 to New Brunswick, N.J. As a privately owned, FDA- and DEA-inspected lab operating under strict CGMP regulations, accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017, NJ Labs continues its legacy of developing and validating methods for raw materials and finished products, with quality as its defining principle.

