GL Communications Showcases ED-137 and ED-138 Air Traffic Test Solutions at Airspace Asia Pacific

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global provider of telecom and network testing solutions, showcased its advanced Air Traffic Management (ATM) test and monitoring portfolio at Airspace Asia Pacific, held December 9–11, 2025, in Hong Kong, China.

[Refer to Airspace-Asia-Pacific-2025.jpg]

At Stand #B18, GL engaged with Air Navigation Service Providers, equipment manufacturers, and system integrators, demonstrating standards-compliant solutions designed to validate VoIP-based air-to-ground and ground-to-ground communications. The showcased tools support compliance, interoperability, performance, and service-quality validation for next-generation, IP-based air traffic networks in accordance with EUROCAE ED-137 and ED-138 standards.

ATM Test & Monitoring Capabilities Demonstrated

ED-137 Radio, Telephone, and Recorder Emulators enabling functional testing, interoperability validation, load testing, and system verification

enabling functional testing, interoperability validation, load testing, and system verification ED-138 Network Performance Monitoring Tools providing real-time and historical analysis of voice quality, latency, jitter, packet loss, and packet integrity

providing real-time and historical analysis of voice quality, latency, jitter, packet loss, and packet integrity Support for testing across Controller Working Positions, Ground Radio Stations, Voice Communication Systems, gateways, and recorders



Advanced ED-137C & ED-138 Support

ED-137C compliant (Change 1 & Change 2) and IPv6-ready solutions

and solutions Signaling emulation, traffic generation, load testing, and service-quality monitoring for IP-based ATM networks

Objective voice-quality assessment using MOS, PESQ, and POLQA



Scalable ED-137 Interface Emulation with MAPS™

GL’s Message Automation & Protocol Simulation (MAPS™) framework enables scalable ED-137 interface emulation across Analog, TDM, and VoIP environments:

MAPS™ Radio – Air-to-ground call emulation (ED-137 Volume 1)

– Air-to-ground call emulation (ED-137 Volume 1) MAPS™ Telephone – Ground-to-ground call emulation (ED-137 Volume 2)

– Ground-to-ground call emulation (ED-137 Volume 2) MAPS™ Recorder – Recorder emulation (ED-137 Volume 4)

– Recorder emulation (ED-137 Volume 4) Support for ED-137 B & C, IPv6 addressing, and validation using the EUROCAE VOTER tool

Monitoring, Timing & End-to-End Performance

Centralized real-time and historical visibility using PacketScan™ and NetSurveyorWeb™

End-to-end delay and voice-quality analysis including PTT, squelch, mute/unmute, and transmitter switching across analog, TDM, and IP systems

