Hermès International : Shares and voting rights as of 31st December 2025

 | Source: Hermès International Hermès International

RELEASE

Paris, January 14, 2026

INFORMATION RELATING TO THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES COMPRISING THE SHARE CAPITAL

In accordance with the provisions of Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), Hermès international publishes each month, before the 15th day of the following month, the total number of voting rights and the number of shares comprising the share capital if they have varied from those previously published.


DateTotal number of shares Total number of theoretical voting rights (including treasury stock)Total number of effective voting rights (exercisable at shareholders’ meetings)Publications
31 December 2025105 569 412179 250 591178 517 49414 January 2026
30 November 2025105 569 412179 251 011178 517 7209 December 2025
31 October 2025105 569 412179 251 764178 518 62813 November 2025
30 September 2025105 569 412179 543 052178 810 0058 October 2025
31 August 2025105 569 412179 545 613178 811 72111 September 2025
31 July 2025105 569 412179 550 181178 816 45911 August 2025
30 June 2025105 569 412179 550 545178 818 53010 July 2025
31 May 2025105 569 412179 467 481178 733 02316 June 2025
30 April 2025105 569 412179 461 813178 728 08414 May 2025
31 March 2025105 569 412179 463 684178 728 70715 April 2025
28 February 2025105 569 412179 437 557178 705 1187 March 2025
31 January 2025105 569 412179 455 727178 723 89617 February 2025
31 December 2024105 569 412179 455 561178 723 9179 January 2025
30 November 2024105 569 412179 428 716178 694 96810 December 2024
31 October 2024105 569 412179 438 517178 704 13915 November 2024
30 September 2024105 569 412179 441 272178 707 8259 October 2024
31 August 2024105 569 412179 446 014178 732 4646 September 2024
31 July 2024105 569 412179 445 914178 732 8437 August 2024
30 June 2024105 569 412179 449 233178 610 37511 July 2024
31 May 2024105 569 412179 188 981178 349 19313 June 2024
30 April 2024105 569 412179 141 995178 305 11314 May 2024
31 March 2024105 569 412179 116 106178 279 2249 April 2024
29 February 2024105 569 412179 126 463178 289 17012 March 2024
31 January 2024105 569 412179 317 315178 478 37312 February 2024
31 December 2023105 569 412179 317 667 178 478 55215 January 2024
30 November 2023105 569 412179 365 859178 526 89211 December 2023
31 October 2023105 569 412179 368 728178 528 39913 November 2023
30 September 2023105 569 412179 371 032178 566 4829 october 2023
31 August 2023105 569 412179 372 531178 582 1888 September 2023
31 July 2023105 569 412179 374 728178 612 91514 August 2023
30 June 2023105 569 412179 404 568178 374 30411 July 2023
31 May 2023105 569 412179 265 655178 234 25312 June 2023
30 April 2023105 569 412179 257 164178 227 07812 May 2023
31 March 2023105 569 412179 245 726178 216 74012 April 2023
28 February 2023105 569 412179 250 895178 220 6097 March 2023
31 January 2023105 569 412179 465 678178 435 9699 February 2023
31 December 2022105 569 412179 473 191178 439 5669 January 2023
30 November 2022105 569 412179 476 149178 444 6168 December 2022
31 October 2022105 569 412179 635 081178 601 3748 November 2022
30 September 2022105 569 412179 638 491178 603 98410 October 2022
31 August 2022105 569 412179 590 290178 558 6117 September 2022
31 July 2022105 569 412179 595 222178 565 0408 August 2022
30 June 2022105 569 412179 596 141178 562 99811 July 2022
31 May 2022105 569 412179 733 416178 731 3399 June 2022
30 April 2022105 569 412179 560 530178 564 10113 May 2022
31 March 2022105 569 412179 500 755178 522 35612 April 2022
28 February 2022105 569 412179 387 343178 461 5098 March 2022
31 January 2022105 569 412179 184 927178 259 8469 February 2022
31 December 2021105 569 412178 683 225177 758 07214 January 2022

Attachment


Attachments

hermes_20260114_releasetotalnumberofvotingrightsandshares_2025-12-31_EN

Recommended Reading