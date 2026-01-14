RHONDOS Assumes Global PowerConnect Operations

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RHONDOS, Inc., a global enterprise software company focused on SAP® operational resilience, observability, and cybersecurity, today announced it has entered into a definitive transaction with SoftwareOne (SWX: SWON) under which RHONDOS assumes full global operations of the PowerConnect business.

Effective immediately, RHONDOS assumes responsibility for all worldwide PowerConnect operations, including personnel, customers, and infrastructure. As enterprises accelerate toward AI-driven operations, the limiting factor is no longer compute—it is trusted, time-stamped, enterprise-grade data. RHONDOS is increasing R&D investment in PowerConnect to ensure SAP® data is prepared for the next wave of AI, with a focus on precision, auditability, and scale.

PowerConnect is a category-defining platform for the extraction, governance, and operationalization of SAP® data. In close collaboration with SAP®, RHONDOS is accelerating product innovation and global adoption, extending its first-to-market leadership with S/4HANA 2025 certification and expanding its portfolio beyond the two dozen current SAP® certifications.

“This breadth of certification enables PowerConnect to support a materially broader and more granular SAP® data model—governing a significantly larger set of time-based operational elements than competing solutions. The resulting functional coverage and depth meaningfully exceed alternative offerings, reinforcing PowerConnect’s position as the clear market leader,” said Pradeep Bhatt, former Product Manager for PowerConnect at SoftwareOne and now Managing Director, Rest of World, RHONDOS

“Our customers don’t want complexity—they want certainty,” said Brant Hubbard, Founder and CEO of RHONDOS. “This transaction puts PowerConnect under a single global operator with long-term accountability. It simplifies ownership, sharpens the roadmap, and positions the platform for durable scale.”

Customer and Partner Alignment

RHONDOS, together with the former PowerConnect team, will execute a unified operating model focused on global scale and customer impact. Key priorities include:

Sustaining comprehensive global support for customers and partners across all regions

Expanding the RHONDOS On Demand offering as a globally available service

Centralizing product strategy and technology governance, informed by a newly established Customer Advisory Board

Maintaining category leadership in SAP and platform partner certifications

“This transition is a major milestone for PowerConnect and its global community, and it reflects our confidence in RHONDOS as the long-term steward of the platform,” said Raphael Erb, Co-CEO of SoftwareOne. “As the most experienced global PowerConnect partner for nearly a decade, RHONDOS is uniquely positioned to ensure continuity for customers while enabling the next phase of innovation for the platform.”

Long-Term Stewardship

RHONDOS assumes long-term responsibility for product direction, roadmap continuity, and customer commitments. The company is building an enduring global platform for SAP® cybersecurity and observability—preserving what customers rely on today while evolving the technology to meet modern enterprise requirements.

Product enhancements and new integrations will be introduced over the coming months and highlighted at upcoming industry events.

About RHONDOS, Inc.

RHONDOS, Inc. helps organizations secure and observe SAP® environments at enterprise scale. The company delivers PowerConnect for SAP solutions alongside advisory, implementation, and managed services focused on operational resilience.

