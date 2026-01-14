REEZ.io Upgrades Bitcoin Payments With Lightning Network Integration

Hatillo, Costa Rica, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reezbet, a leading crypto casino and sportsbook, is proud to announce the integration of Uniwire, enabling instant, low-cost Bitcoin transactions via the Lightning Network. This strategic upgrade enhances user experience with unparalleled speed and efficiency for deposits and withdrawals using Bitcoin.

With the rise of decentralized finance and demand for seamless crypto interactions, REEZ adoption of Uniwire positions the platform at the forefront of innovation in the crypto gaming space. Players can now enjoy near-instant transactions with substantially reduced fees — a major improvement over traditional on-chain BTC transfers. By this upgrade, REEZ.io further strengthens its position as a next-generation Lightning Bitcoin casino and to push the boundaries of crypto adoption, delivering instant, low-fee BTC payments tailored for fast-paced crypto gaming.

Key Benefits of the Integration Include:

Lightning-fast Bitcoin deposits and withdrawals, completing in seconds rather than minutes or hours.

Reduced transaction costs, benefiting users with lower fees compared to standard Bitcoin network transfers.

Improved scalability, enabling REEZ to support higher transaction volumes without bottlenecks.

Enhanced user satisfaction, through a smoother, faster, and more reliable payment experience.





“We’re excited to integrate BTC Lightning Network into the Reezbet ecosystem.” said John R, Chief Marketing Officer at REEZ. “This move reflects our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and a superior user experience. Bitcoin users now have a frictionless way to interact with our platform, and the future of crypto gaming just got a whole lot faster.”

About REEZ.io

REEZ.io combines crypto gaming, provably fair systems and a real-time live sportsbook on one platform. With multi-currency support and player-centric features, REEZ.io aims to set new standards in the global crypto gaming industry.

Disclaimer: This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, financial, or legal advice. Online gaming with cryptocurrencies involves risk, and participation may be subject to legal restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Players must be of legal gambling age in their respective regions. Please play responsibly.