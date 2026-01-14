Vallourec : Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares comprising the share capital

VALLOUREC
French limited liability company (société anonyme) with a Board of Directors
with share capital of € 4,768,147.86
Registered office: 12, rue de la Verrerie – 92190 Meudon, France
Registered on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register under n° 552 142 200

Meudon, January 14th, 2026

Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights
and shares comprising the share capital

Article L. 233-8-II of the French Code de commerce and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF)

DateTotal number
of outstanding shares		Theoretical total number of voting rights (1)Net total number
of voting rights (2)
31 December 2025238 407 393234 359 146234 228 327
30 November 2025238 407 393234 359 146234 225 557
31 October 2025238 407 393234 359 146233 983 587
30 September 2025238 407 393234 359 146233 895 369
31 August 2025238 391 214234 359 146233 880 662
31 July 2025238 391 214234 359 146233 584 162
30 June 2025238 391 214234 359 146233 321 151
31 May 2025238 362 191234 359 146234 059 146
30 April 2025238 358 136234 253 093234 253 093
31 March 2025238 139 535234 034 492234 034 492
28 February 2025238 084 623233 993 941233 993 941
31 January 2025238 084 623233 966 259233 966 259
31 December 2024238 084 623233 917 225233 917 225
30 November 2024238 052 129231 123 100231 123 100
31 October 2024238 052 129231 051 893231 051 893
30 September 2024237 784 309230 304 541230 304 541
31 August 2024237 784 309230 244 702230 244 702
31 July 2024237 784 309229 947 719229 947 719
30 June 2024237 271 828229 877 070229 769 402
31 May 2024237 271 828229 877 070229 769 402
30 April 2024237 271 828229 877 070229 769 402
31 March 2024237 271 828229 877 070229 769 402
29 February 2024237 271 828229 877 070229 769 402
31 January 2024237 271 828229 877 070229 769 402
31 December 2023237 271 828229 877 070229 769 402
30 November 2023236 781 727229 386 969229 279 301
31 October 2023236 781 727229 386 969229 279 301
30 September 2023236 635 229229 240 471229 132 803
31 August 2023236 619 061229 240 471229 132 803
31 July 2023236 619 061229 240 471229 132 803
30 June 2023235 532 187229 240 471229 132 803
31 May 2023 231 777 627229 228 999229 080 116
30 April 2023 231 777 627229 228 999229 080 116
31 March 2023231 777 627229 228 999229 080 116
28 February 2023231 777 627229 228 999229 080 116
31 January 2023231 777 627229 228 999229 080 116
31 December 2022231 777 627229 228 999229 080 116
30 November 2022231 777 627229 228 999229 080 116
31 October 2022231 777 627229 228 999229 080 116
30 September 2022228 928 428228 928 428228 779 545
31 August 2022228 928 428228 928 428228 779 545
31 July 2022228 928 428228 928 428228 779 545
30 June 2022228 928 428228 928 428228 779 502
31 May 2022228 928 428228 928 428228 740 763
30 April 2022228 928 428228 928 428228 740 763
31 March 2022228 928 428228 928 428228 740 763
28 February 2022228 928 428228 928 428228 740 763
31 January 2022228 928 428228 928 428228 740 763
31 December 2021228 928 428228 928 428228 740 763
30 November 2021228 928 428228 928 428228 740 763
31 October 2021228 928 428228 928 428228 740 763
30 September 2021228 928 428228 928 428228 740 763
31 August 2021228 928 428228 928 428228 740 763
31 July 2021228 928 428228 928 428228 714 160
30 June 2021228 928 428228 928 428228 914 031
31 May 202111 449 69411 811 81011 797 413
30 April 202111 449 69411 811 77211 790 691
31 March 202111 449 69411 811 66211 810 581
28 February 202111 449 69411 809 47311 808 392
31 January 202111 449 69411 809 65211 808 571
31 December 202011 449 69411 810 45611 809 375
30 November 202011 449 69411 809 70811 808 627

(1) According to Art. 223- 11 of the AMF General Regulations the theoretical (or gross) number of voting rights is used on the basis of all shares with voting rights, including shares temporarily deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, liquidity contract treasury shares), but excluding shares which have no voting rights (preferred shares).

(2) The net number of voting rights (or voting rights “exercisable at a Shareholders’ Meeting”) is calculated by excluding shares without voting rights. It is provided for public information.

The by-laws of Vallourec contain a provision imposing an obligation to declare crossing thresholds in addition to those relating to legal thresholds.

This information is also available on the Vallourec website under “Regulated information”: https://www.vallourec.com/en/hub-finance/informations-reglementees

