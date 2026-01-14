Legion’s Centenary Anniversary: Royal Canadian Mint releases collectible coins

OTTAWA, Ontario, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Royal Canadian Legion is pleased to share news of the Royal Canadian Mint’s release of limited-edition silver and gold coins in commemoration of the Legion’s 100th anniversary this year. A 2026 $100 Pure Gold Coin, Fine Silver Proof Dollar, and a Fine Silver Proof Set, were officially released by the Mint this week.

“These stunning coins designed by the Royal Canadian Mint are truly a lasting testament to our legacy,” says Berkley Lawrence, Dominion President. “They help tell our story and mark our centenary in a such a thoughtful and beautiful way. They will be on permanent display at our national headquarters in Ottawa, and we hope they will also become treasured pieces for many others.”

The Mint’s Pure Gold coin illustrates the Legion’s past, present and future, and features Legion members alongside First World War imagery. Members are also depicted on the Proof Silver Dollar, which is focused on Remembrance and the symbolism of the Poppy. The Fine Silver Proof Set contains seven coins and includes all denominations alongside a 50-cent piece and a selectively rose gold-plated version of the Fine Silver Proof Dollar in recognition of the Legion’s centenary. On the other side of all these coins is the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III.

More details about the meaning and artistry behind the coins, are on the Royal Canadian Mint’s website under “shop.” Coins can be ordered online or via 1-800-267-1871 in Canada. The limited-edition coins are also available at the Mint's boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg, as well as at participating Canada Post outlets, and through the Mint’s global dealers and distributors.

One hundred years later, the Legion continues to pursue its mission of supporting Veterans and their families, promoting Remembrance, and serving communities across the country. Its longevity is due to its countless volunteers who are part of its force of over 270,000 members. In 2026, the Legion is offering free membership to all those who want to become part of the historic organization. Throughout the year there will be ongoing events and projects announced at the national, provincial, and local levels. The Legion’s official anniversary is on July 17, 2026.

About The Royal Canadian Legion

Incorporated in 1926, the Legion is Canada’s largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S. and Europe. With 270,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.

