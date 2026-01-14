BCC Research Forecasts 7.5% CAGR for Global Biological Cancer Therapies Market

Boston, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the demand for Biological Therapies for Cancer: Technologies and Global Markets is projected to grow from $157 billion in 2025 to $225 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

The global market for biological therapies in cancer is growing rapidly, driven by innovations in biotechnology and precision medicine. This report explores key trends, technologies, applications, and regional insights, presenting market data for 2024 and forecasts through 2030 for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

It also highlights major investments, regulatory shifts, and strategies of leading companies shaping the future of cancer treatment. With detailed forecasts, market insights, and competitive analysis, this report offers valuable guidance for investors, researchers, and policymakers navigating the evolving landscape of biological cancer therapies.

The factors driving the market include:

Rising global incidence of cancer: Cancer cases are increasing worldwide due to aging populations, unhealthy lifestyles, and environmental pollution. The World Health Organization (WHO) projects global cases to rise from 20 million in 2024 to nearly 30 million by 2040, making cancer one of the fastest-growing health challenges, one that demands stronger prevention and early detection efforts.

Advances in immuno-oncology and targeted therapies: Recent breakthroughs in immuno-oncology and targeted therapies are revolutionizing cancer treatment by focusing on the body’s own immune system and specific molecular targets. These approaches improve survival rates, reduce side effects, and offer personalized treatment options, marking a major shift from traditional chemotherapy toward precision cancer care.

Shift towards personalized and precision medicine: Cancer treatment is increasingly moving toward personalized and precision medicine, where therapies are tailored to an individual’s genetic profile, tumor characteristics, and treatment response. This approach improves treatment effectiveness, reduces unnecessary side effects, and represents a major step toward more accurate and patient-specific cancer care.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $147.2 Billion Market size forecast $225 Billion Growth rate CAGR of 7.5% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Product Type, Cancer Type, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Rest of the World Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia Latin America, and MEA Market drivers Rising global cancer incidence.

Advances in immuno-oncology and targeted therapies.

Shift towards personalized and precision medicine.

Interesting facts:

The global market for cancer biologics is set for strong double-digit growth, driven by the increasing number of cancer cases, wider use of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and checkpoint inhibitors, and a robust clinical trial pipeline.

Advances in cell and gene therapies, including CAR-T and NK-cell treatments, are transforming oncology, with emerging off-the-shelf allogeneic options expected to broaden patient access.

Pharma leaders and biotech innovators are forming strategic partnerships to develop ADCs and immunotherapies, signaling rising momentum toward integrated, multi-modal biologic cancer treatments.

AI Impact on Biological Therapies for Cancer Market - BCC Pulse Report

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming how biological cancer therapies are discovered, designed, and delivered. Instead of depending on traditional trial-and-error methods, AI enables highly precise treatment strategies driven by deep data analysis. By integrating genomic, proteomic, transcriptomic, imaging, and clinical information into a single analytical framework, AI can uncover complex biological patterns that are often undetectable through conventional human interpretation. This capability allows researchers and clinicians to better understand tumor behavior and develop more targeted, more effective therapeutic approaches.

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the market's projected market size and growth rate?

The global market for biological therapies for cancer Market is projected to grow from $147.2 billion in 2024 to $225 billion by the end of 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period.

What factors are driving the growth of the market?

The rising global incidence of cancer, advances in immuno-oncology and targeted therapies, and a shift towards personalized and precision medicine are driving the market's growth.

What market segments are covered in the report?

The market is segmented by product type, cancer type, and region.

Which product type will be dominant through 2030?

Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) will be dominant in the product type segment through 2030.

Which region has the largest market share?

North America has the largest market share.

Which are the leading companies in the market?

Merck & Co., Bristol Myers Squibb Co, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson.

Market leaders include:

AMGEN INC.

ASTRAZENECA

BAYER AG

BIONTECH SE

BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB CO.

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

GSK PLC

INCYTE

INNATE PHARMA INC.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

LILLY USA LLC

MERCK & CO. INC.

NOVARTIS AG

PFIZER INC.

SANOFI

