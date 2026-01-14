SOL Mental Health Celebrates Growth and Local Impact in 2025

DENVER, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOL Mental Health, a leading provider of accessible outpatient mental and behavioral health services, celebrates highlights from 2025.

Delivered outcomes-based integrated mental health care to nearly 15,000 patients across Colorado, Maryland, New York, Washington, D.C., and Virginia.

Expanded and added 6 care centers in NY and CO.

Increased in-person visit availability, responding to growing demand for local, high-quality mental health care. Nearly 75% of patients chose to meet in person.

Introduced same-day appointments to serve new patients in a moment of need.

Invested in a culture of commitment and collaboration by hiring nearly 200 W-2 employees (75% percent in clinical roles).

Recognized as a Top Startup in Denver by LinkedIn

Increased partnerships with premier health systems and provider organizations to offer a seamless connection to SOL’s expert mental health care offering.





SOL delivers measurement-informed care with therapists and psychiatric clinicians who collaborate with each other and external providers to ensure integrated care for patients.

Launched individualized clinical dashboards providing insights to support patient care.

Associate and fully licensed therapists participate in regular individual and group supervision, delivering continuous professional growth and high-quality care for every patient.

A new Clinical Advisory Council ensures clinicians’ perspectives are incorporated into care model decisions.





These efforts, centered on SOL’s clinicians, have delivered measurable outcomes for patients:

Patients experienced significant clinical improvement in their PHQ-9 and GAD-7 scores, with our patients suffering from moderate to severe depressive and anxiety disorders demonstrating the most dramatic improvement.

Patients receiving integrated care experienced more improvement than those receiving either therapy or psychiatry alone.

95 percent of patients report feeling a strong bond with their clinicians, reflected in a therapeutic alliance score of 6+ on a 7-point scale, a connection that is closely linked to superior clinical outcomes

Patients gave SOL an industry-leading net promoter score of 82 out of 100, demonstrating high satisfaction and trust.

“We’re proud of the impact our clinicians have on patients every day and how SOL is leading the charge in building a high-quality, clinician-focused, patient-centered care model,” said Lindsay Arnold Sugden, CEO of SOL. “We recognize there will continue to be critical access gaps in ambulatory behavioral health, and SOL is positioned to meet its patients when and where they need us. More than anything, we want our patients to have superior care, in their communities, from expert clinicians.”

About SOL Mental Health

SOL Mental Health is a leader in local, collaborative mental health care. Its therapists and psychiatric clinicians address a broad spectrum of mental health needs, simplifying access to comprehensive evidence-based treatments. SOL collaborates with local provider organizations and health systems for optimal patient engagement and outcomes. SOL’s mission is to personalize treatment and care for each patient, improve outcomes, and help individuals achieve long-term mental health and wellness. SOL delivers care in-person and virtually to adults, children, adolescents, and couples in Colorado, Maryland, New York, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. For more, visit www.solmentalhealth.com.

