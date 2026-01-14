Dalfen Industrial Acquires Infill Industrial Property in Carrollton, TX

DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dalfen Industrial announced today the acquisition of a 70,635 square-foot industrial property located at 1625 W Crosby Road in Carrollton, Texas. The property represents an irreplaceable infill asset within the Valwood / N Stemmons submarket—one of the most mature and institutionalized industrial markets in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex.

The multi-tenant building features four suites currently leased to two tenants, Momentum Technologies and Central Cargo North America, with an additional suite leased back to the seller for one year. Upon acquisition, the property is 71% occupied and provides near-term cash flow alongside future leasing upside.

Strategically positioned with immediate access to I-35E, I-635, and the George Bush Turnpike, the property offers efficient connectivity to DFW International Airport, Dallas Love Field, and North Dallas. The Valwood / N Stemmons submarket is a highly sought-after logistics and distribution hub, serving a strong roster of building supply and e-commerce users, including Trane, Amazon, DHL, and UPS.

“This acquisition exemplifies our focus on well-located, infill industrial assets in supply-constrained submarkets,” said Eli Ray, Senior Investment Associate at Dalfen Industrial. “Valwood / N Stemmons is one of the most established industrial corridors in DFW, and properties like this rarely become available.”

John Lettieri, Market Officer, added, “The combination of strong tenancy, functional building characteristics, and exceptional highway access positions this asset for long-term performance. We see meaningful opportunity to enhance value as leases roll and demand in this submarket continues to deepen.”

Dalfen Industrial continues to expand its Dallas–Fort Worth footprint through targeted acquisitions in core industrial locations that benefit from strong fundamentals and enduring tenant demand.

About Dalfen Industrial

Dalfen Industrial LLC, headquartered in Dallas, is one of the largest privately owned industrial real estate firms in the United States and is a leader in the last-mile property sector. The company focuses on strategically located urban infill warehouses and distribution facilities, owning and operating over 55 million square feet of premier industrial properties nationwide. For more information, visit www.dalfen.com.

