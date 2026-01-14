NFM Lending Expands Footprint with New Branch in Warwick, Rhode Island; Peter Nastasi Appointed Branch Manager

Linthicum, MD, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending is proud to announce the opening of its newest branch in Warwick, Rhode Island, further strengthening the company’s commitment to serving homebuyers and homeowners throughout the Northeast and beyond. The new branch will be led by Peter Nastasi, a respected mortgage professional with over 24 years of experience guiding clients through home purchase and refinancing journeys.

“With almost 25 years of leadership in the mortgage industry behind me, joining NFM Lending was an easy decision thanks to their reputation for innovation and genuine support for their employees,” said Nastasi. “The company’s core values of service, innovation, teamwork, and excellence resonate deeply with how I’ve built my career. I’m thrilled to be part of this top-rated lender and look forward to growing alongside a team that’s truly invested in success.”

Nastasi is well known for his personalized service and unmatched dedication, having helped thousands of clients achieve their homeownership goals. In his new role as Branch Manager, he will continue to serve clients across Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Florida, offering tailored mortgage solutions that align with each client’s unique financial objectives.

“Peter comes to NFM as a seasoned mortgage professional," noted Rick Roque, Vice President of Growth at NFM. "Having lead teams for 20+ years, he brings a strong reputation for growth, profitability and sales leadership".

The Warwick branch will offer a full suite of mortgage products and services, backed by NFM Lending’s industry-leading technology and commitment to client satisfaction. The expansion reflects NFM’s ongoing growth and dedication to providing exceptional mortgage experiences in communities nationwide.

Nastasi is currently seeking qualified Mortgage Loan Originators for both full- and part-time positions.

For more information about NFM Lending’s new Warwick branch or career opportunities, please contact:

Peter Nastasi

NMLS# 17073

Branch Manager – NFM Lending

51 Jefferson Blvd, Unit 5

Warwick, RI 02888

(p) 401-258-3849

pnastasi@nfmlending.com

nfmlending.com/pnastasi

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company licensed in 49 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1998, and is known for its exceptional service, diverse loan offerings, and commitment to helping families achieve their homeownership dreams. NFM Lending and its family of companies include Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, Element Home Loans, Homespire Home Loans, and Creator Collective. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.