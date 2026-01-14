Aviv Clinics Becomes First Undersea & Hyperbaric Medical Society Accredited Center Focused on Treating Emerging Indications in the U.S.

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviv Clinics, one of the world’s most advanced brain research and treatment centers, today announces it has received accreditation from the Undersea & Hyperbaric Medical Society (UHMS). UHMS is the world’s foremost authority on hyperbaric medicine and the gold standard for clinical safety and operational excellence in the field.

This achievement makes Aviv Clinics the first UHMS-accredited clinic in the U.S. focused primarily on treating emerging indications, a historic milestone for the advancement of hyperbaric medicine. While thousands of facilities across the U.S. offer hyperbaric oxygen therapy, only about 140 are UHMS-accredited, including just seven others in Florida.

Unlike wellness-focused oxygen therapy providers, Aviv Clinics, which is the most active civilian hyperbaric oxygen therapy clinic in the U.S., operates as a fully medical, evidence-based hyperbaric program. The clinic integrates advanced diagnostic assessments, multidisciplinary clinical expertise, and personalized treatment programs designed to deliver measurable improvements in cognitive, physical, and overall functional performance.

“Achieving UHMS accreditation is a defining moment for Aviv Clinics and for the field of hyperbaric medicine. It validates the scientific and clinical foundation on which our program is built, and it confirms that our protocols, safety systems, and medical standards exceed the highest international requirements,” said Chief Medical Officer and CEO of Aviv Clinics, Dr. Amir Hadanny. “Hyperbaric medicine is not a wellness trend. It is a rigorously studied scientific discipline, and this accreditation underscores our leadership in advancing its progress.”

UHMS accreditation is the only hyperbaric-specific certification recognized by The Joint Commission through its complementary accrediting organization initiative.

Participation in the UHMS accreditation program is voluntary and requires months of preparation. In advance of the survey, Aviv Clinics’ physicians, nurses, technicians, and leadership team worked closely together to confirm that every aspect of the program, from clinical protocols to patient safety procedures, met or exceeded UHMS standards. This preparation reflects what has always defined Aviv Clinics: a consistent commitment to operating at the highest standard of care.

“This recognition is a testament to our team’s unwavering commitment to patient safety and outcomes. We are proud to set the benchmark for private hyperbaric facilities and remain dedicated to advancing care for conditions such as PTSD, Long COVID, traumatic brain injury (TBI), stroke, healthy aging and athletic performance,” added Hadanny.

This achievement reinforces Aviv Clinics as a global reference point in hyperbaric medicine and advanced clinical technologies. It also reflects the organization’s ongoing commitment to elevating standards of care and expanding access to scientifically validated hyperbaric programs.

“When patients consider their options for hyperbaric care, UHMS accreditation should be one of the main items on their checklist, because it evaluates key factors like staff training, hyperbaric chamber maintenance, emergency preparedness, and careful patient screening and monitoring,” said Joseph Harris, CHT, EMT, Hyperbaric Program Manager at Aviv Clinics. “UHMS accreditation reflects the rigorous work that happens behind every session at our clinic. For patients and referring physicians, it is a clear signal that Aviv’s Medical Program is built to deliver care with clinical-grade consistency and accountability.”

To learn more about Aviv Clinics and its advanced medical program, please visit aviv-clinics.com. For more information about the UHMS and why accreditation is important, visit uhms.org.

About Aviv Clinics

Aviv Clinics is the leader in the research and treatment of cognitive and functional decline related to aging and other medical indications, using advanced hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) protocols to maximize brain and body performance. In partnership with the world’s largest hyperbaric medicine and research facility, the Sagol Center at Shamir Medical Center in Israel, Aviv is dedicated to providing effective evidence-based treatment of age-related decline and chronic neurological conditions. The Aviv Medical Program, developed based on nearly two decades of research and thousands of patients treated worldwide, offers a personalized approach to treatment, combining hyperbaric oxygen therapy with cognitive, physical, and nutritional interventions. The program is backed by the scientific leadership of Shai Efrati, M.D., chair of Aviv Scientific’s Medical Advisory Board and director of the Sagol Center. Aviv Clinics is the only Undersea & Hyperbaric Medical Society (UHMS) accredited center focused on treating emerging indications in the U.S.

