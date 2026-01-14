World Class Sewer & Drain Launches Trenchless “Zero Dig” Sewer Line Replacement Service in Bellmore and Across Long Island, New York

BELLMORE, NY, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BELLMORE, NY - January 14, 2026 - -

World Class Sewer & Drain, a family-owned plumbing and sewer drain service company based in Bellmore, New York, has announced the launch of its new trenchless sewer line replacement service, also known as "zero dig pipelining," for residential and commercial customers in Bellmore and surrounding Long Island communities.

Trusted since 2007, World Class Sewer & Drain has built its reputation on around-the-clock response, experienced technicians, and honest, straightforward service for homes and businesses throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties. The addition of trenchless pipelining expands the company's ability to solve complex underground pipe problems while minimizing disruption to customers' properties.

Zero dig pipelining is a modern solution for repairing damaged underground sewer and drain lines without the extensive excavation associated with traditional replacement. Instead of tearing up driveways, landscaping, or basement floors, technicians install a durable liner coated with epoxy resin inside the existing pipe. Once cured using heat or UV light, the liner hardens into a new, structurally sound "pipe within a pipe" designed to perform for decades.

"Homeowners and business owners on Long Island are tired of being told their only option is to dig up half their property to fix a sewer problem," said Michael Simone, co-owner of World Class Sewer & Drain. "Bringing trenchless pipelining to our customers means we can repair serious issues underground while keeping their driveways, walkways, lawns, and finished spaces intact. It's a smarter, cleaner way to restore a critical part of the plumbing system."

According to the company, many residential trenchless projects can be completed in about a day, significantly reducing the time, noise, and mess typically associated with major sewer repairs. For larger or more complex properties, work is still measured in days rather than weeks. The newly installed liner is engineered to withstand common causes of pipe failure on Long Island, including tree root intrusion, corrosion, shifting soil, and age-related deterioration.

World Class Sewer & Drain will offer the new zero dig pipelining service alongside its existing lineup of plumbing and drain solutions, which includes drain cleaning, hydro jetting, water restoration, toilet repairs, sewer and pipe repairs, faucet and shower repairs, and more. Customers can access the trenchless option as part of a planned sewer line upgrade or when addressing emergencies such as recurring backups, collapsed sections of pipe, or severe root damage.

The service is available to customers in Bellmore and across the company's established service area, including communities such as Seaford, Massapequa, Levittown, Plainview, Bethpage, Wantagh, Merrick, Woodbury, and other parts of Nassau and Suffolk counties on Long Island.

"As a local, family-run business, we see first-hand how stressful it is when a sewer line fails," Simone added. "Our goal with this investment in trenchless technology is to give our neighbors a reliable fix that doesn't turn their property into a construction site. We're proud to bring a service to Long Island that combines long-term durability with as little disruption as possible for the people and businesses we serve."

World Class Sewer & Drain's technicians receive specialized training in camera inspections, diagnostics, and trenchless installation techniques to determine when zero dig pipelining is the right fit and to ensure each project meets the company's standards for safety and performance. The service is supported by the company's 24/7 availability for urgent plumbing and drain issues throughout the region.

For more information about trenchless "zero dig" pipelining or to request service, visit the World Class Sewer & Drain website at ​​https://www.worldclassdrains.com/zero-dig-pipelining/

About World Class Sewer & Drain

World Class Sewer & Drain is a family-owned plumbing and drain cleaning company based in Bellmore, NY, serving residential and commercial customers across Nassau and Suffolk counties on Long Island. Trusted since 2007, the company provides 24/7 solutions for clogged drains, sewer line problems, hydro jetting, water restoration, toilet repairs, zero dig pipelining, and a full range of sewer and pipe services. With experienced technicians, advanced diagnostic tools, and a focus on honest, reasonable pricing, World Class Sewer & Drain is committed to helping keep Long Island homes and businesses flowing smoothly.

###

For more information about World Class Sewer & Drain, contact the company here:



World Class Sewer & Drain

Michael Simone

(516) 591-7616

mikeydrains@gmail.com

417 Sunrise Hwy

Bellmore, NY 11710