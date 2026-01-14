PEMCO Poll: PNW residents think today’s drivers are worse than previous generations – despite increasing reliance on car safety tech

SEATTLE, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new poll from PEMCO Mutual Insurance found that while many Northwest drivers say they rely on modern safety features like lane assist and automatic braking, more than half believe those same technologies have contributed to worse driving skills compared to previous generations.

The poll of Washington and Oregon residents found that 61% of drivers use safety features at least occasionally, and of those, more than one-third report using them frequently. But at the same time, 57% say today’s drivers are worse behind the wheel than those who learned to drive before these tools were commonplace — suggesting strong skepticism about whether technology is helping or hindering driver skill.

“Whether it’s distraction, reliance on technology, or changes in how people learn to drive, many Northwest residents feel that the basics aren’t as strong as they once were,” said PEMCO spokesperson Jennifer Hawton. “It’s a reminder that safety features are valuable tools, but they can never replace engaged, safe driving habits.”

Still, even as drivers lean on technology, they overwhelmingly trust themselves more than their vehicle’s systems when it matters most. A majority (88%) say they would rely on their own skills over their car’s tech in an emergency, yet only 46% say they trust other drivers’ abilities over the technology in those drivers’ cars.

Finally, there’s one more thing most all drivers agreed on: 71% of respondents said it’s important to be able to navigate without a GPS, another reminder that even in today’s digital age, Northwest drivers still value core driving skills.

“Lane assist and automatic braking are smart back‑ups—not autopilot,” said PEMCO spokesperson Jennifer Hawton. “Stay alert, keep your distance, and make the call before your car has to—because when good habits and smart tech work together, roads get safer.”

To learn more about PEMCO’s Northwest Poll, visit pemco.com/blog/nw-polls. To learn more about safe driving habits, visit pemco.com/blog/defensive-driving.

About the PEMCO Insurance Northwest Poll

PEMCO Mutual Insurance commissioned this independent survey, conducted by Qualtrics, that asked Washington and Oregon residents questions about attitudes toward current Northwest issues. The sample size, 436 respondents in the Seattle Metro (King, Snohomish, Pierce Counties) region, 397 respondents in the Portland Metro (Multnomah, Marion, Clackamas, Washington Counties) yields an accuracy of +/- 5.0% respectively at the 95% confidence level. In other words, if this study were conducted 100 times, in 95 instances the data will not vary by more than the associated error range.

About PEMCO Mutual Insurance

PEMCO Mutual Insurance has been serving the Pacific Northwest for 75 years. PEMCO provides auto, home, renters, boat coverage and pet insurance. We’re proud to be named one of America’s Best Insurance Companies by Forbes for five straight years and recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Midsize Workplaces in 2025. We distinguish ourselves through award-winning customer service, industry expertise, and social impact programs focused on supporting youth and education, and community impact programs that build a safer, stronger Pacific Northwest. To learn more, visit www.pemco.com.