Martensen IP Offers Critical Guidance on the Defense Supply Chain Landscape and IP Rights in Federal Contracts

The evolution of defense and intelligence supply chains over the past decade has been marked by an increasing reliance on third-party engineering firms, contract manufacturers, software developers, and overseas suppliers. This shift, driven by the pursuit of rapid innovation, cost efficiency, and specialized expertise, has rendered outsourcing a cornerstone of strategic planning for agencies and contractors alike.

However, this reliance has introduced critical vulnerabilities, specifically technology leakage in defense programs. While the advantages of outsourcing are substantial, they are accompanied by significant defense supply chain risk. As proprietary designs, algorithms, and specialized knowledge traverse global networks, the prospect of intellectual property misappropriation, loss, or compromise grows considerably.

For contractors engaged with the Department of Defense (DoD) or the Intelligence Community (IC), safeguarding intellectual property is both a competitive necessity and a regulatory requirement. The risks of outsourcing defense manufacturing are not merely operational but existential. The ramifications of inadequate protection range from financial loss and reputational harm to regulatory penalties and a severely diminished national security IP risk posture. Executives must keenly understand how IP loss affects national security, including the erosion of technological advantages.

This executive brief offers defense sector leaders a rigorous framework for understanding IP risk in defense supply chains. It delineates the associated threats and the strategic importance of oversight, equipping senior leaders to make informed decisions and preserve their organizations’ strategic advantage.

The Threat Landscape: Supply Chain Compromise

The outsourcing of sensitive information exposes organizations to a range of defense outsourcing risks. When organizations transfer sensitive information—including product designs, source code, or manufacturing instructions—beyond their controlled environments, such data becomes exposed to ecosystems characterized by diverse security standards. This creates a fertile ground for supply chain compromise that defense industry leaders often fail to anticipate until it is too late.

The vulnerability of intellectual property is heightened by the risk of data leakage, which may be precipitated by several factors. While foreign outsourcing presents unique geopolitical challenges, the majority of defense innovation occurs within domestic partnerships where internal data silos and lateral movement between contractors create significant supply chain threats, including cybersecurity breaches resulting from insufficient network defenses, inadequate endpoint protection, or the transmission of unencrypted data. These lapses leave proprietary assets susceptible to exploitation by hackers or malicious insiders.

Moreover, cybersecurity and IP risk defense extends to the physical realm. Physical security lapses—such as unsecured facilities, ineffective access controls, or inadequate visitor management at contractor sites—further amplify the risk of theft or unauthorized duplication of critical resources. Shadow manufacturing presents an additional threat, as contractors may produce unauthorized units using proprietary tooling or digital files, often for distribution to competitors or in gray markets.

Understanding the Specifics: Trade Secrets and Theft

Entrusting third parties with confidential assets introduces the possibility of replication or competitive misuse. There is a specific defense industry trade secrets risk inherent in these relationships. Ambiguities surrounding intellectual property ownership often arise in outsourced research and development collaborations.

FAR (Federal Acquisition Regulation) and DFARS (Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement) are the primary regulations governing IP rights in federal contracts. These regulations contain mandatory clauses that must be “flowed down” from prime contractors to subcontractors.

Flow-downs are designed to protect both government and contractor interests. Contractors—including subs—often retain IP ownership, even when the government funds the R&D, provided contract clauses and marking requirements are properly managed. The government acquires license rights, not ownership, unless the contract specifically requires assignment. Ambiguities or poor contract management can result in subcontractors owning and controlling key IP, sometimes to the detriment of the prime contractor.

The flow-down provisions ensure that subcontractors are subject to the same IP rights and obligations as the prime contractor, but they also protect subcontractor rights:

Subcontractors may submit technical data directly to the government if their rights are less than unlimited, bypassing the prime contractor.

Regulatory safeguards strictly prohibit coercive practices. Prime contractors cannot use their position or the award of a contract to force subcontractors to relinquish IP rights or use their obligation to protect subcontractor rights as an excuse for failing to meet government obligations. Beyond regulatory penalties, contracts that attempt to coerce IP ownership from subcontractors may be found to violate public policy, potentially rendering such provisions unenforceable in a court of law.

For both prime contractors and subcontractors, the domestic supply chain requires a partnership built on regulatory compliance rather than leverage. It is in the best interests of both parties to manage IP expectations from the outset, as a failure to do so can jeopardize the mission itself. Prime contractors must recognize that insisting on excessive IP rights from a subcontractor can lead to non-compliance with DFARS, while subcontractors must be aware that the law protects them from being forced into surrendering their proprietary assets as a condition of work.

If workplace roles and contract terms are not carefully managed, a subcontractor or independent contractor can end up owning and controlling key IP—even when the government is paying for the R&D. This can allow the government and other contractors to work directly with the subcontractor, circumventing the prime contractor’s commercial opportunities. It is critical to negotiate and clearly define IP deliverables, ownership, and rights in contracts.

Geopolitical Factors and Foreign Suppliers

Outsourcing across international borders is less common in the defense sector due to inherent risks. For the majority of domestic contractors, the primary concern remains the rigorous management of data rights and markings within U.S.-based collaborations. However, these international arrangements can occur, and they introduce additional complexity. The geopolitical risks in supply chains that defense executives must navigate include varying intellectual property enforcement regimes and legal remedies. Some countries offer robust protections, while others lack effective enforcement mechanisms or possess slow, unpredictable court systems.

Defense IP exposure from foreign suppliers is a critical concern. Due diligence on local intellectual property laws, court efficiency, and historical outcomes is imperative before engaging with overseas partners. Furthermore, with foreign suppliers, IP risk is elevated by export controls and licensing requirements, which must be thoroughly assessed to determine whether sharing technical data necessitates compliance with EAR or ITAR. Sharing data without these controls not only risks IP loss but invites severe federal penalties.

Strategic Imperatives: Executive Responsibility

The strategic importance of intellectual property in the defense and intelligence sectors cannot be overstated. As global supply chains become increasingly complex, the risk of intellectual property loss, compromise, or misuse intensifies.

Ultimately, there is a clear executive responsibility for IP protection. Maintaining a delicate balance between enforcing IP rights and meeting government needs is essential for long-term viability. Mismanagement of these relationships can lead the government to seek alternative contractors, making disciplined IP oversight a prerequisite for retaining future business. For CEOs, CTOs, and senior leaders, the protection of intellectual property constitutes a continuous, organization-wide commitment rather than a discrete project. By adopting a layered approach—encompassing precise legal agreements, operational discipline, technical safeguards, and vigilant executive oversight—defense contractors and agencies can harness the benefits of global innovation networks while preserving competitive advantage and regulatory compliance.

The stakes are considerable, but disciplined execution enables organizations to transform intellectual property protection into a source of enduring strength and mission assurance. Learn how to operationalize intellectual property protection in defense outsourcing in our IP playbook.

