NGRAVE, global pioneer in digital asset security, completes strategic restructuring with sights set on USD 10 billion in assets secured

BRUSSELS, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Belgian based technology company NGRAVE, known for being the only cold wallet solution in the world featuring EAL7-designed security, has completed a strategic restructuring.

A group of long-term investors - including the Lydian Group, founded by the creators of Mangrove Capital - acquired the company’s core assets, with the ambition of propelling NGRAVE into its next phase of steep growth. The Lydian group is one of the largest conglomerates in the industry, active in media, infrastructure provision and trading, serving over 20 million customers on a monthly basis and transacting over USD 50 billion annually.

The new ownership plans to build on NGRAVE’s existing technological foundation and product line, as well as its large international client base. The ambition is to grow assets secured on NGRAVE solutions from approximately USD 1.5 billion today to USD 10 billion throughout 2026 - 2027.

The core technology — including proprietary firmware, operating system, cryptographic stack, and the GRAPHENE backup solution — remains intact and battle-tested, with zero security incidents to date.

“This new structure allows us to preserve years of technological innovation while operating on a basis that will enable exponential growth,” said Quentin Grutman, Chairman of the Board. “Security, long-term value creation, and institutional credibility remain at the core of our strategy and engagement.”

NGRAVE co-founder Ruben Merre, who was responsible for the original vision, the development of all patented technologies, and the sale of wallets allowing USD 1.5 billion worth of crypto assets secured today, will return in his initial CEO role: “This new chapter will allow us to double down on self-custody. Our goal is to make institutional-grade security accessible to every crypto holder.”

The company will continue to be headquartered in Belgium and will preserve its former partnerships with industrial, technological, and institutional players.

About NGRAVE

NGRAVE is a Belgian technology developing advanced self-custody solutions for both individuals and institutions. Its portfolio spans hardware wallets, backup systems, and companion software designed to safeguard digital wealth in a rapidly evolving crypto landscape.

Media contact

Ruben Merre

Co-founder & CEO

ruben.merre@ngrave.io

