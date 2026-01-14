VT Superchargers Expands Performance Range with New Bolt-On Kits for Toyota RAV4 and RAV4 Hybrid Models

Aurora, CO, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VT Superchargers USA, the premier authority in bolt-on forced induction for Japanese performance vehicles, today announced the launch of two highly anticipated supercharger systems designed for the 2018–2024 Toyota RAV4 (2.5L Petrol) and the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid.

VT Superchargers Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Supercharger System (2019+)

This expansion marks a significant milestone for VT Superchargers, applying the same precision engineering that has made them a leader in the Toyota, Mazda, and Nissan sports car communities to the utility vehicle market. By leveraging their expertise in high-output, reliable performance for enthusiasts, VT Superchargers is now offering RAV4 owners the ability to transform their daily drivers into high-performance machines with a "DIY-ready" weekend installation.

Redefining RAV4 Performance

While the Toyota RAV4 is the world’s best-selling SUV, enthusiasts and reviewers often note a "performance gap" in high-demand situations. A standard 2024 RAV4 2.5L typically records a 0–60 mph time of 8.0 to 8.4 seconds (Car and Driver), with many owners reporting a "coarse" engine note and sluggish passing power at highway speeds.

VT Superchargers USA addresses these limitations directly. By integrating a bolt-on system, owners can expect a 30–50% increase in both horsepower and torque, effectively dropping 0–60 mph times and providing the low-end "grunt" required for confident towing and merging.

Engineering for the "Dynamic Force" & Atkinson Cycle

VT Superchargers’ background in Japanese sports cars (Toyota 86, Nissan Z, Mazda MX-5) was critical in developing these kits. Toyota’s modern A25A-FKS "Dynamic Force" engine operates with a high 13:1 compression ratio, a technical challenge for traditional forced induction.

Proprietary Mapping: VT Superchargers utilizes specialized tuning to safely add boost to high-compression engines, unlocking sports-car levels of acceleration while preserving Toyota's legendary reliability.

VT Superchargers utilizes specialized tuning to safely add boost to high-compression engines, unlocking sports-car levels of acceleration while preserving Toyota’s legendary reliability. Hybrid Synergy: For the RAV4 Hybrid, the kit is tuned to complement the Atkinson cycle (A25A-FXS engine). While the Atkinson cycle is optimized for efficiency, it often lacks initial torque. The VT Supercharger fills this "torque dip," working in harmony with the electric motors to provide a seamless, linear power delivery that exceeds the performance of the RAV4 Prime.

VT Supercharger Performance Impact

At factory specification, the RAV4 2.5L and Hybrid models deliver approximately 203 hp and 219 hp, respectively. With the VT Supercharger Kit, output is boosted to a range of 265–310+ hp, while torque increases from the factory 184 lb-ft to a more robust 240–280 lb-ft. This power jump significantly reduces the standard 8.0–8.4 second 0–60 mph time and transforms towing performance; the kit provides the low-end grunt and uphill passing power that the stock engine often lacks. Designed for the enthusiast, the VT Supercharger is a weekend-ready DIY bolt-on project with a typical installation time of 8–10 hours.

Empowering the DIY Community

Unlike traditional performance upgrades that require permanent engine modifications, these kits are 100% reversible and bolt-on. This allows RAV4 owners—from overlanders needing more torque for gear-heavy trips to daily commuters wanting a more spirited drive—to upgrade their vehicle over a single weekend using standard tools.

"We’ve seen a massive trend in owners wanting to keep their reliable RAV4s but needing them to do more—more towing, more passing power, and more excitement," says Dave Loiacano of VT Superchargers USA. "By applying the same engineering rigor we use for Nissan and Mazda sports cars, we’ve created a kit that makes the RAV4 feel like a different class of vehicle entirely."





The Toyota RAV4 2.5L (2018–2024) Kit: Designed for the A25A-FKS engine, this system utilizes a sophisticated Twin-Screw design to provide instant boost across the entire RPM range. It features a dedicated integrated water-to-air cooling system to ensure consistent performance even under heavy load.

Designed for the A25A-FKS engine, this system utilizes a sophisticated Twin-Screw design to provide instant boost across the entire RPM range. It features a dedicated integrated water-to-air cooling system to ensure consistent performance even under heavy load. The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid (2019+) Kit: A first-of-its-kind solution for the hybrid market, this kit optimizes the synergy between the electric motors and the internal combustion engine. The result is a RAV4 Hybrid with sports-car-level acceleration without sacrificing the efficiency and reliability Toyota owners expect.

Engineering DNA from Japanese Sports Cars

The launch of the RAV4 line builds directly upon VT Superchargers’ established reputation as the go-to provider for Japanese sports car platforms. Having perfected forced induction systems for the Toyota 86, Mazda MX-5 Miata, and Nissan’s Z and G series, VT Superchargers USA has utilized that rigorous testing and specialized tuning data to ensure the RAV4 kits meet the highest standards of durability and performance.

Loiacano continued, "We bridge the gap between track-ready performance and everyday drivability. We’ve spent years perfecting supercharger systems for iconic Japanese sports cars. Bringing that same 'bolt-on' expertise to the RAV4, one of the most popular vehicles on the road, was a natural next step. We aren't just adding power; we are providing a complete, self-installable solution that gives owners the throttle response and torque they’ve been missing, while maintaining the vehicle's integrity."

About VT Superchargers

VT Superchargers (https://VTSuperchargers.com), is a fast-growing U.S.-based performance automotive brand, specializing in Japanese brands including Toyota, Mazda, and Nissan.

VT Superchargers is dedicated to delivering high-performance forced induction solutions that are accessible, reliable, and engineered for the modern driver.

The company recently announced 130% year-over-year U.S. sales growth in 2025, fueled by increasing demand for bolt-on, OEM-quality supercharger systems.

