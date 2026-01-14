Vereigen Media Introduces Advanced Buyer Intent Modeling to Improve B2B Lead Quality

New intent-driven intelligence framework helps B2B marketers and sales teams move beyond volume-based tactics and focus on verified buyer engagement.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vereigen Media, a U.S.-based B2B demand generation company known for its first-party data and human-verified engagement model, today announced the launch of Advanced Buyer Intent Modeling, a next-generation intelligence framework designed to significantly improve B2B lead generation by helping B2B organizations identify real buyer interest, improving their lead quality.

As B2B buying journeys grow longer and more complex, the privacy regulations continue to reshape data usage. Marketing and sales leaders that faces mounting pressure to prove value beyond lead volume rely on Vereigen Media’s Advanced Buyer Intent Modeling that directly addresses this challenge by transforming verified content interactions into actionable buyer intent data. This assumed result in proven engagement helps teams prioritize prospects who have demonstrated genuine, measurable interest.





From Assumed Interest to Verified Buyer Intent

Unlike traditional intent models that rely on the generic intent signals such as cookies and third-party assumptions. Vereigen Media’s approach validates engagement before intent, ensuring engagement has actually occurred before intent is recognized. This buyer-based framework analyzes how prospects interacted with the content in real time, what they engage with, how long they engage, and whether that interaction reflects genuine buying behavior.

By combining first-party content interaction data, time-based engagement signals, and human validation, the new modeling framework helps B2B teams with real buying behavior and results in more relevant outreach and higher-confidence follow-ups.

“B2B marketers don’t have a volume problem; they have a relevance problem. Our Advanced Buyer Intent Modeling was built to answer one critical question: has this person actually shown meaningful interest? By prioritizing solving such critical questions, we have combined first-party engagement data with human verification; we help teams focus on conversations that matter and eliminate wasted effort.”

- Anuj Pakhare, Founder & CEO of Vereigen Media.

Turning Real Engagement Into Sales-Ready Intelligence

Vereigen Media’s Advanced Buyer Intent Modeling analyzes how prospects engage with content in real time, what they consume, how long they engage, and whether that behavior reflects genuine buying intent. Unlike conventional models, here every interaction is validated before a lead is surfaced.

This approach is powered by Vereigen Media’s proprietary VM Intelligence Engine, which evaluates buyer intent at both the account and persona level. Every interaction is reviewed through a privacy-compliant, first-party framework and validated by in-house data specialists to ensure accuracy, consent, and trust.

Designed for Modern B2B Buying Teams

The launch of the new modeling framework comes for every enterprises across Media, Tech, SaaS, and Marketing sectors rethink how they identify and engage potential buyers in the middle of the campaign process. Advanced Buyer Intent Modelling supports mid-stage buying decisions by aligning marketing and sales teams around verified intent through relevant engagement.

Key benefits:



Higher quality engagement carried out manually by in-house data experts.

carried out manually by in-house data experts. Improves trust through first-party data

through first-party data Increased confidence in privacy and compliance as regulations continue to evolve.





Powered by more than 110 million continuously validated first-party data points with human verification, Vereigen Media integrates intent modeling across verified content engagement, programmatic advertising, and event registration. The result is strong connection between brands and real buyers in markets where data quality and trust remain a challenge.

A Shift Toward Responsible, Revenue-Driven Growth

Advanced Buyer Intent Modeling represents more than a product launch; it reflects a broader industry shift in how B2B leaders evaluate demand generation success. B2B leaders are looking for partners that prioritize accuracy, trust, and measurable engagement, which lead with people-first, data-driven strategies that deliver meaningful business outcomes.

The new buyer intent data model helps clients globally, supporting organizations with confidence and control in their B2B lead generation efforts. As buying behavior continues to evolve, Vereigen Media remains at the center stage in educating the market and helping businesses grow responsibly and sustainably.

This launch reinforces Vereigen Media’s role as an industry thought leader committed to helping B2B organizations grow responsibly, engage authentically, and build trust at every stage of the buyer’s journey.

About Vereigen Media

Vereigen Media, a U.S. based B2B demand generation company, helps organizations globally across industries such as Media, Tech, SaaS, Marketing, and others by connecting real buyers through verified content engagement (VCE), first-party data, and human verification. With its zero outsourcing model and privacy-first approach, Vereigen Media helps deliver meaningful engagement that drives confidence in the decision-making process.

Leads. Done Right.

Contact:

Manraj Singh - Marketing Manager

Vereigen Media LLC

Email: marketing@vereigenmedia.com

Phone: +1 512-240-2212 (US)

