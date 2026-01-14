PatentVest Releases New Report on the IP Battle Shaping the $1.8 Trillion Space Economy

Dallas, TX, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PatentVest today announced the release of a new PatentVest Pulse report, The Patent Battlefield: How IP Portfolios Reveal the True Winners in the $1.8 Trillion Space Economy, a first-of-its-kind analysis using patent data to reveal who is positioned to win as the space sector goes mainstream.

With Elon Musk’s SpaceX rumored to pursue a historic IPO, the report examines whether today’s leading space companies have the intellectual property foundations required to sustain long-term value under public-market scrutiny.

Based on an analysis of 1,450+ launch-related patent families, the report reveals:

Why Elon Musk’s SpaceX patent portfolio points to Starlink, not launch, as its core business

How Jeff Bezos–backed Blue Origin is staking early IP positions in future cislunar markets

Why Rocket Lab's growth relies heavily on acquired IP

How China and state-backed entities dominate global launch-related patent filings, shaping competitive constraints for Western companies

“Public markets reward defensible advantage, not narratives,” said Javier Chamorro, COO at PatentVest. “Patent data reveals where value will actually be captured, and where risk is being overlooked.”

The report provides investors, founders, and acquirers with rare transparency into IPO readiness, competitive risk, and category ownership in the rapidly expanding space economy.

