Toll Brothers Announces the Addition of Two New Luxury Home Collections at Sterling Grove in Surprise, Arizona

SURPRISE, Ariz., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced two new collections of luxury homes are now open for sale at its award-winning Sterling Grove master-planned community in Surprise, Arizona. The new Atley Collection and Brookhaven Collection expand the new home offerings within Sterling Grove, providing additional options for luxury living in this sought-after community. The brand-new Bridgewater model home will debut in a grand opening event this Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with complimentary food trucks, live entertainment, and model home tours.





The Atley Collection at Sterling Grove offers three all-new home designs ranging from 2,021 to 2,439 square feet. These two-story homes will feature 4 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3 bathrooms, and 2-car garages. Homes in the Atley Collection are priced from the mid-$400,000s.

Located in the heart of the Sterling Grove master plan, the Brookhaven Collection offers three two-story home designs ranging from 2,449 to 2,892 square feet. Homeowners will enjoy open floor plans featuring 5 bedrooms, 3 to 4 bathrooms, and 2-car garages, with select home sites offering golf course and mountain views. Homes in the Brookhaven Collection are priced from the low $500,000s.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Sterling Grove is an award-winning master-planned community featuring lush parks, gardens, water features, and miles of walking trails. The community's private Troon-managed clubhouse offers three resort-style pools, indoor and outdoor dining, a grab-and-go market, a full-service spa, a state-of-the-art fitness center and movement studio, plus a year-round calendar of social and recreational activities.

"We are excited to introduce the Atley and Brookhaven Collections at Sterling Grove, where home buyers can discover beautifully designed homes in an exceptional master-planned community," said Bob Flaherty, Group President of Toll Brothers in Arizona. "With an array of amenities and stunning home designs, Sterling Grove offers the best of luxury living in Surprise. We invite home shoppers to attend our new Bridgewater model home grand opening event this weekend to be among the first to tour our newest designs."

The Sterling Grove Sales Center is located at 11612 N. Greenwich Blvd. in Surprise. For more information on the Atley and Brookhaven Collections at Sterling Grove, call (844) 836-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/Arizona.





