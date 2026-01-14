Fast and secure validation of EDI files in the browser with EdiNation

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdiFabric, the leading developer of multi-platform B2B, Healthcare, and Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) file translation and validation software toolkits, today announced the official release of the modernized EdiNation, which adds local EDI processing in the browser.
The changes were a step forward in ensuring complete data security and improving performance across all EDI translation, validation, and acknowledgment operations.
Data security
- EdiNation runs locally in the browser using WebAssembly and does not transmit EDI data outside the browser
- All EDI files are processed on the user’s machine, and no sensitive data from the EDI files is sent out during parsing, validation, etc
- EdiNation supports HIPAA/SOC2 compliance by keeping sensitive data local
Unlimited portal usage
- No limitation on the number of files processed
- No maximum file size limitation
- No time restrictions
Comprehensive set of operations for processing EDI files
- Import, parse, and format EDI files
- Validate, debug, and edit EDI transactions
- Generate EDI acknowledgments
Support for EDI guidelines
- Customization of EDI guidelines using the OpenEDI format
- Provides a vast collection of EDI guidelines
- Import SEF formats
"We, at EdiFabric, are excited about releasing a long-awaited browser alternative to the beloved EDI Notepad. We hope that EdiNation’s validator for EDI files will tick all boxes and expectations of the EDI community," said Kamen Nikolov, CEO.
EdiNation EDI Validator
Powered by WebAssembly for true data security. Handles EDI files of any size at scale.
Try it now at https://edination.edifabric.com
About EdiFabric
EdiFabric offers developer toolkits that enable companies to add EDI capabilities to their solutions. EdiFabric’s EDI product suite accelerates global trade and improves healthcare interoperability.
Contact:
Kamen Nikolov, CEO
tel: +44 (0)7534 718840