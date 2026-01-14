Fast and secure validation of EDI files in the browser with EdiNation

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdiFabric, the leading developer of multi-platform B2B, Healthcare, and Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) file translation and validation software toolkits, today announced the official release of the modernized EdiNation, which adds local EDI processing in the browser.

The changes were a step forward in ensuring complete data security and improving performance across all EDI translation, validation, and acknowledgment operations.

Data security

EdiNation runs locally in the browser using WebAssembly and does not transmit EDI data outside the browser

All EDI files are processed on the user’s machine, and no sensitive data from the EDI files is sent out during parsing, validation, etc

EdiNation supports HIPAA/SOC2 compliance by keeping sensitive data local





Unlimited portal usage

No limitation on the number of files processed

No maximum file size limitation

No time restrictions





Comprehensive set of operations for processing EDI files

Import, parse, and format EDI files

Validate, debug, and edit EDI transactions

Generate EDI acknowledgments





Support for EDI guidelines

Customization of EDI guidelines using the OpenEDI format

Provides a vast collection of EDI guidelines

Import SEF formats





"We, at EdiFabric, are excited about releasing a long-awaited browser alternative to the beloved EDI Notepad. We hope that EdiNation’s validator for EDI files will tick all boxes and expectations of the EDI community," said Kamen Nikolov, CEO.

EdiNation EDI Validator

Powered by WebAssembly for true data security. Handles EDI files of any size at scale.

Try it now at https://edination.edifabric.com

About EdiFabric

EdiFabric offers developer toolkits that enable companies to add EDI capabilities to their solutions. EdiFabric’s EDI product suite accelerates global trade and improves healthcare interoperability.

https://www.edifabric.com/

Contact:

Kamen Nikolov, CEO

tel: +44 (0)7534 718840