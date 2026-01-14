JHX Investors Have Opportunity to Join James Hardie Industries plc Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of former investors of The AZEK Company (“AZEK”) who received shares in James Hardie Industries plc (“James Hardie” or “the Company”) (NYSE: JHX) in connection with James Hardie’s acquisition of AZEK on July 1, 2025 (“Merger”).for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. James Hardie reported a significant sales decline in its North America Fiber Cement business on August 19, 2025, which it blamed on “normalization of channel inventories.” This news caused the Company’s share price to drop significantly. James Hardie may have misrepresented the strength of its North America Fiber Cement business ahead of its Merger with AZEK.

