Robbins LLP Reminds Jayud Global Logistics Limited Stockholders About the January 20, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the JYD Class Action – Contact the firm today for information about your rights

Company: Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: JYD) claims to provide a range of worldwide cross-border supply chain solution services.

What is the Class Period? April 21, 2023 - April 30, 2025

What is the case about? Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Jayud securities during the class period because the Company allegedly engaged in a fraudulent stock promotion scheme.

What are the allegations? According to the complaint, during the class period defendants failed to disclose: (1) that Jayud was the subject of a fraudulent stock promotion scheme involving social media-based misinformation and impersonated financial professionals; (2) that insiders and/or affiliates used offshore or nominee accounts to facilitate the coordinated dumping of shares during a price inflation campaign; and (3) that Jayud’s public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of the false rumors and artificial trading activity driving the stock price.

Plaintiff alleges that in the weeks leading up to April 2025, Jayud’s share price surged from roughly $1.00 to an all-time high of around $8.00 per share, despite no fundamental news from the Company to justify such a spike. Investigations and public reports have since revealed that Jayud used a primary vehicle for an illicit “pump-and-dump” promotion scheme. Impersonators touted Jayud in online forums, chat groups, and social media posts with sensational but baseless claims to create a buying frenzy among retail investors.

You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Jayud Global Logistics Limited. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers with the court by January 20, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

