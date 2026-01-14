NAVAN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Navan, Inc. on Behalf of Navan Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Navan (NAVN) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired Navan stock and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Navan, Inc. (“Navan” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:NAVN) on behalf of Navan stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Navan has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On October 30, 2025, Navan conducted its initial public offering, selling approximately 36.9 million shares at $25.00 per share.



On December 15, 2025, Navan released its third quarter fiscal 2026 financial results, revealing “GAAP loss from operations was ($79 million), compared to a loss from operations of ($19 million)” in the same period last year. The Company further revealed “GAAP operating margin was (41%), compared to (13%)” for the same period last year.



The Company also announced that its CFO was stepping down, effective immediately, just six weeks after the IPO. The Company revealed in exchange that it would provide her, among other benefits, “accelerated vesting of 100% of the unvested portion of outstanding restricted stock units and stock options” and a $3.7 million cash payment.



On this news, Navan’s stock price fell $1.74, or 11.9%, to close at $12.90 per share on December 16, 2025, thereby injuring investors.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Navan shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities,

The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation.

Contact Information: