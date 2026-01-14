DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of GSPlatformCo Inc. Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at GSPlatformCo Inc. GSPlatformCo Inc. learned of a data breach on or about November 22, 2025.

About GSPlatformCo Inc

GSPlatformCo Inc. is a financial technology company that manages payments and compliance for online marketplaces as the Merchant of Record.

What happened?

On or around November 22, 2025, GSPlatformCo Inc. became aware of a cybersecurity incident involving unauthorized access to one of its data systems. After an investigation, the company determined that some customer information may have been compromised, including names, contact information, demographic data, account details, and limited transaction records. Up to 537,877 individuals have been affected by this data breach.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding GSPlatformCo Inc., you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the GSPlatformCo Inc. data breach.

