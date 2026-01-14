Pivotal Achieves AS9100D Certification: A Major Milestone for Scaled Production

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pivotal, the market leader in light electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, today announced it has become the first Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) pure-play eVTOL aircraft manufacturer in North America to earn certification of its Quality Management System (QMS) to the AS9100D Management Standard for aviation, space and defense organizations. With the manufacturing ramp of Helix only weeks away, this marks a significant milestone for the aircraft technology manufacturer.

Awarded to Pivotal following a comprehensive, multi-site audit of the company’s Palo Alto manufacturing facilities, certification for both AS9100D and ISO9001:2015 were earned through a year-long collaboration with Verify Inc., a Worldwide Quality Services Provider, and issued by the accredited registrar IAOCP Systems Certification Body (SBC).

AS9100D certification validates that Pivotal’s QMS meets or exceeds benchmarks for operational discipline, risk management, supply chain management, and manufacturing excellence required to build aircraft. Aerospace OEMs that possess AS9100D certification employ active risk management in all critical aspects of operations and may receive greater recognition from customers and government regulators such as the EASA, DOD, NASA, and the FAA.

The scope of the company’s registration is broad, addressing the full spectrum of eVTOL business opportunities. As published on SBC’s certification, it states: “Pivotal designs, manufactures, supports, and operates advanced air mobility aircraft that incorporate simplified flight controls and autonomous capabilities. These systems accommodate manned, unmanned, and optionally piloted missions. Pivotal aircraft are developed for several markets including personal aviation, public safety, and defense, serving domestic and international customers”

“Earning AS9100D certification is a necessary achievement for Pivotal,” said Ken Karklin, CEO of Pivotal. “It reflects the rigor of our processes, the strength of our team, and our unwavering commitment to continuous improvement and world-class quality as we scale production and expand access to the sky through the power of simplified flight.”

A Holistic Approach to Quality:

Pivotal’s QMS is designed to exceed the rigorous requirements of AS9100D. By integrating quality into numerous business functions, Pivotal ensures that safety and customer satisfaction are the responsibility of every employee.

“Quality isn’t just a standard at Pivotal—it’s foundational to everything we do as we manufacture light eVTOL aircraft,” said Matt Hubert, Vice President, Quality and MRO, Pivotal. “Every member of our team understands and proudly owns their role in strengthening our quality management system, supporting safe and reliable operations, and ensuring we deliver aircraft that reflect our commitment to excellence.”

About the AS9100D Standard:

AS9100D is the premier international Quality Management System (QMS) standard specifically tailored to the Aviation, Space, and Defense industries. It is built upon the complete framework of ISO 9001:2015, ensuring that an organization meets the same high-level requirements for customer satisfaction and process improvement used by the world’s leading businesses. However, AS9100D extends those fundamentals by incorporating over 100 additional requirements critical to the aerospace sector, including product safety, counterfeit parts prevention, and comprehensive risk management. By achieving this certification, an organization demonstrates that its quality system is robust enough to handle the extreme precision and reliability required for flight and defense applications, while remaining fully compliant with the latest ISO 9001:2015 global benchmarks.

About Pivotal:

Pivotal designs, develops, and manufactures light eVTOL aircraft. An industry pioneer, Pivotal is renowned for the BlackFly, the first light powered-lift eVTOL to be commercially available and delivered to customers in the United States. In October 2023, Pivotal unveiled its next-generation production aircraft, the Helix, opening sales in January 2024. As the first light eVTOL OEM to achieve AS9100D certification, Pivotal is dedicated to the highest standards of aerospace quality and manufacturing excellence. The company’s distinctive tilt-aircraft architecture and scalable technology platform have been under continuous improvement for well over a decade, and today, Pivotal has the most mature technology in the light eVTOL and civilian powered-lift categories. Pivotal aircraft take off and land vertically—no runway needed. Pivotal aircraft offer incredible flexibility for a range of use cases including recreation, short-hop commutes, defense, and public safety missions. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. Learn more at pivotal.aero.

