New Global Consumer Finance Market Report Offers Unmatched Strategic Insights for Financial Leaders

Opportunities in the consumer finance market include leveraging digital adoption, meeting demand for personalized and mobile solutions, fostering fintech collaborations for data-driven innovation, and ensuring adaptive compliance with regulatory shifts to enhance resilience and competitive advantage.

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Finance Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Consumer Finance Market – Global Forecast 2025-2032, a comprehensive new report delivers vital intelligence for executives, investors, and innovators navigating the rapidly evolving consumer finance landscape. With the global market projected to grow from USD 854.74 billion in 2024 to an estimated USD 1.53 trillion by 2032, this analysis equips stakeholders with the insights needed to make smarter decisions and seize emerging opportunities.

The report highlights key trends reshaping consumer finance, including the rise of seamless digital payments, flexible credit offerings, and integrated financial platforms that cater to diverse customer needs across credit, insurance, payment, and savings products.

Why This Report Is a Must-Buy:
• Robust Market Forecasts & Growth Drivers: Understand growth trajectories across product types, from auto loans and credit cards to digital wallets and “buy now, pay later” services, backed by clear data and trend analysis.
• Actionable Strategic Insights: Gain practical guidance on aligning digital investments with evolving consumer expectations and regulatory environments, helping organisations stay ahead of disruption and innovation.
• Detailed Segmentation & Competitive Landscape: Dive into market segments by loan type, distribution channel, and age group, and explore how established institutions and agile fintech entrants are competing and collaborating globally.
• Global Reach with Regional Perspectives: Tailor strategy with region-specific insights covering the Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific, enabling targeted market entry and expansion.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages196
Forecast Period2025 - 2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$916.8 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032$1530 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate7.5%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Companies Featured

  • AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad
  • AFFIN GROUP
  • Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad
  • AmBank (M) Berhad
  • American Express Company
  • Apero Health
  • Babel Finance
  • Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad
  • Bank Kerjasama Rakyat Malaysia Berhad
  • Bank Muamalat Malaysia
  • Bank of America Corporation
  • Bank Simpanan Nasional
  • Barclays PLC
  • Betterment LLC
  • BigPay
  • Block, Inc.
  • Boost Holdings Sdn Bhd
  • Brex
  • Capital One Financial Corporation
  • Charles Schwab Corporation
  • Chime
  • China Construction Bank Corporation
  • CIMB Bank Berhad
  • Citigroup Inc.
  • Coinbase
  • CREDILAB SDN. BHD.
  • Eduvanz Financing Private Limited
  • ELK-Desa Resources Berhad
  • Ellevest
  • Empower Annuity Insurance Company
  • Evergreen Max Cash Capital Berhad
  • Fidelity International Limited
  • Finsource Credit (M) Sdn Bhd by Sunzen Group
  • Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
  • HDFC Bank Limited
  • Hong Leong Bank Berhad
  • HSBC Holdings plc
  • ID Finance
  • IDFC FIRST Bank Limited
  • JCL Credit Leasing Sdn. Bhd.
  • JPMorgan Chase & Co.
  • Klarna
  • Koperasi Wawasan Malaysia Berhad
  • Luminor Capital (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd
  • M2P Fintech
  • Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited
  • Malayan Banking Berhad
  • Mastercard Incorporated
  • NatWest Group
  • Nova Credit Inc.
  • PayPal Holdings, Inc.
  • Public Bank Berhad
  • RCE Capital Berhad by Amcorp Group Berhad
  • Revolut
  • RHB Bank Berhad
  • Robinhood Markets, Inc.
  • Square
  • State Bank of India
  • Stripe
  • Synchrony Financial
  • Titan Global Capital Management, Inc.
  • Trade Republic
  • U.S. Bancorp
  • United Overseas Bank (Malaysia) Bhd.
  • Visa Inc.
  • Wealthsimple
  • Wells Fargo & Company
  • Wise Payments Limited

