Pattern Chair and CEO Mark R. Anderson to Unveil Strategic News Service 2026 Annual Top 10 Predictions

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pattern Computer®, Inc. (“Pattern” or “the Company”), the global leader in pattern discovery, today announced that Chair and CEO Mark R. Anderson will reveal the Strategic News Service (SNS) 2026 Top 10 Annual Predictions in a live event, featuring an exclusive deep dive into tech driving the economy. SNS is a publication focused on the intersection of technology, economics, and geopolitics, providing analysis on innovation, digital transformation, and future tech trends. Predictions expert Mark Anderson is the CEO and publisher of the weekly SNS Global Report, read by technology executives and investors worldwide. His Trends and Predictions posts cover must-have information for strategy development and business technology planning.

Mr. Anderson’s successful predictions include the Great Financial Collapse of late 2007 (made in March of that year, on CNBC Europe’s PowerLunch). He is the only person to have publicly predicted both the Great Financial Collapse and the Oil Price Collapse, the two most important economic events of modern times. With a publicly graded accuracy rate of 95.3%, the SNS Top 10 Annual Predictions are the benchmark used by global tech leaders and investors to navigate the year ahead as they outline what 2026 holds for technology, the global economy, and geopolitical shifts. In addition to Mr. Anderson’s predictions, the evening will include a broad landscape of international and geopolitical trends to help drive decision making in 2026 and a Q&A session.

SNS 2026 Annual Top 10 Predictions Live Event (January 28, 2026)

The live in-person event is scheduled to take place Wednesday, January 28, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. PT at the Washington 1000 building (1000 Olive Way, Seattle, WA 98101). Doors open at 5:30 p.m. PT.

Tickets to the event are available via the following URL: SNS Predictions Launch Party feat. Tech Driving the Economy, Space Trends & Networking · Luma

Virtual SNS Spark Salon (January 29, 2026)

For SNS members not able to attend the in-person event, the SNS Global Report Editorial Team will be hosting a virtual Spark salon on Thursday, January 29, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. PT to discuss the predictions. To RSVP for the Spark Salon: Meeting Registration - Zoom. SNS invites nonmembers to join their first SNS Spark event for free.

Mr. Anderson commented, “Accurately predicting the future requires seeing the patterns of the present objectively, and without bias. This unfiltered view of current trends and behaviors allows for informed planning and shaping of what is to come. This same path reflects the core philosophy of Pattern Computer. An AI and machine learning firm that specializes in discovering complex, hidden patterns in high-dimensional data, Pattern advances the scope of human knowledge as it uncovers solutions to some of the greatest problems facing society today. By discovering previously unavailable patterns in data, the Company is setting a new benchmark for transparency and trust in both machine learning (“ML”) and explainable AI (“XAI”). Pattern is a next-gen AI platform company, pioneering a fundamentally new approach to ML through our proprietary PatternDE™ AI platform. Unlike conventional ML or neural network methods, the PatternDE employs breakthrough proprietary pattern discovery algorithms to reveal previously hidden relationships in complex, high-dimensional data. The platform is domain-agnostic, explainable, and capable of generating transparent, biologically validated insights across industries—from biotech and clinical diagnostics to enterprise AI applications.”

About Strategic News Service

Strategic News Service (SNS) is a membership-based news organization providing the most accurate source of information about the future of technology as it drives the global economy. It is the publisher of the weekly SNS Global Report, which brings members predictive, deep-dive analysis at the intersection of tech, economics, and geopolitics. SNS hosts monthly virtual Spark salons, offering members access to its global network of leaders in business and industry and allowing them to capitalize on the insight and experience of the broader network. Annually, SNS releases CEO Mark Anderson's Top 10 Predictions for the coming year, which have a 95.3% publicly graded accuracy rating. Founded in 1995, the Global Report is read by industry leaders worldwide. Bill Gates has called it "the best thing I read." https://www.stratnews.com/

About Pattern

Pattern Computer, Inc. uses its Pattern Discovery Engine™ to solve the most important and intractable problems in business and medicine. These proprietary mathematical techniques in advanced AI can find complex patterns in very high-dimensional data that have eluded detection by much larger systems. As the Company applies its computational platform to the challenging fields of drug discovery and diagnostics, it is also making major Pattern Discoveries for partners in other sectors, including extended biotech, materials science, aerospace manufacturing quality control, veterinary medicine, air traffic operations, energy services, finance, market trading and more. See www.patterncomputer.com.

