BFA And Lesley Weaver Announce Transition in Consumer, Privacy & Antitrust Group

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP (BFA) and Lesley Weaver today announced that Lesley and members of the firm’s Consumer, Privacy & Antitrust group, including Anne Davis, Greg Mullens, and Josh Samra, will be departing the firm after nearly ten successful and rewarding years together.

During their time with BFA, Lesley and her team played a key role in advancing the firm’s work in privacy, antitrust and consumer protection and secured the largest privacy settlement in history against Facebook (In re Facebook, Inc., Consumer Privacy User Profile Litigation), as well as the landmark settlement in In re Volkswagen “Clean Diesel” Marketing, Sales Practices and Products, among other milestones.

“We are grateful for the dedication, insight, and teamwork that Lesley and her team have contributed to BFA,” the firm said in a statement. “We wish them nothing but the best as they take on new opportunities. Based on our experience in our time as colleagues, we have no doubt about their future success.”

“My time at BFA has been extraordinarily fulfilling, and I am deeply grateful for the partnership and collegiality I have experienced,” Weaver said. “As I look toward this next step, I am incredibly proud to be joined by such a talented and dedicated team of professionals. We remain committed to delivering the highest level of advocacy for our clients in this exciting new chapter.”

BFA remains committed to serving clients with the same passion and integrity that have long defined the firm. The leadership team is ensuring a smooth transition and continuing to build on the firm’s strong tradition of collaboration and achievement.

