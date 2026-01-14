Coherent Executive and Technical Experts to Showcase Thought Leadership at SPIE BiOS and Photonics West 2026

SAXONBURG, Pa., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, today announced that its Chief Marketing Officer, Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi, along with other Coherent experts, will participate in key thought leadership sessions at SPIE BiOS and SPIE Photonics West 2026, to be held January 17–22, 2026, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California.

“Photonics West is the world’s foremost event for advancing photonics technologies and connecting with leaders across industrial, optical, and materials markets,” said Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi, Chief Marketing Officer at Coherent. “We are proud to be part of this dynamic showcase, where we can highlight Coherent’s innovations and explore how our technologies are driving practical solutions and new possibilities for industrial applications and beyond.”

Throughout the event, Coherent experts will present research and insights spanning advanced laser architectures, specialty materials, and precision laser processing techniques for industrial, scientific, and energy-related applications.

INDUSTRY EVENT

Tuesday 20 Jan 2026

Panel Discussion: Powering the Next Wave of Data Infrastructure with Co-Packaged Optics

Panelist: Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi

Time: 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM | Expo Stage



CONFERENCE

Saturday 17 Jan 2026

Topic: Optical Fibers and Sensors for Medical Diagnostics, Treatment, and Environmental

Title: Advances in bio-compatible specialty fibers for high-fidelity dispersion-controlled medical diagnostics Applications XXVI​

Presenter: Aditya Suresh

Time: 11:35 AM - 11:50 AM PST | Room 158

Sunday 18 Jan 2026

Topic: Multiphoton Microscopy in the Biomedical Sciences XXVI​

Title: New generation of lasers for nonlinear microscopy

Presenter: Leigh Graham

Time: 3:25 PM – 3:40 PM PST | Room 160



Title: High-power, high-efficiency semiconductor laser diodes: advances and applications in the 780–1060nm wavelength range

Presenter: Riyaz Mohammed Abdul Khadar

Time: 11:00 AM – 11:20 AM | Room 208



Monday 19 Jan 2026

Topic: Optical Technologies for Inertial Fusion Energy II​

Title: Enabling scalable inertial fusion energy with next-generation diode laser pump modules ​

Presenter: Bernd Köhler

Time: 8:30 AM - 8:50 AM PST | Room 208



Topic: Optical Technologies for Inertial Fusion Energy II

Title: Efficiency and spectral behavior of > 1kW/bar multi-junction semiconductor lasers ​​

Presenter: Jörg Neukum

Date: 9:20 AM – 9:40 AM PST | Room 208

Tuesday 20 Jan 2026

Topic: Fiber Lasers XXIII: Technology and Systems

Title: Single-mode operation using 15 and 25µm core double-clad Tm-doped fiber with > 50% efficiency for 2μm applications ​

Presenter: Joshua Bradford

Time: 9:00 AM – 9:20 AM | Room 205

Title: Large scale PLD production of HTS-tapes for the fusion industry ​

Presenter: Robin Rammelsberg

Time: 3:10 PM - 3:30 PM PST | Room 214

Title: 80µm clad single-mode clad Er:Yb co-doped double-clad fiber for high performance, small form factor 1.55µm fiber amplifiers ​

Presenter: Joshua Bradford

Date: 4:40 PM - 5:00 PM PST | Room 205

Wednesday 21 Jan 2026

Topic: Optical Technologies for Inertia Fusion Energy II

Title: High performance potassium terbium fluoride (KTF) crystals for magneto-optic isolation

Presenter: Alexander Fox

Time: 8:20 AM - 8:40 AM PST | Room 207

Topic: Fiber Lasers XXIII: Technology and Systems​

Title: Generation of high-power, continuous-wave, low-noise harmonics of 1064nm and 1030nm Yb-doped fiber lasers in the visible and UV spectral range​

Presenter: Vartan V. Ter-Mikirtychev

Time: 3:40 PM - 4:10 PM PST | Room 205

Thursday 22 Jan 2026

Topic: Fiber Lasers XXIII: Technology and Systems​

Title: Composition study and performance comparison of Er-doped fibers with scaled absorption for C- and L-band applications

Presenter: Clemence Jollivet

Time: 8:40 AM - 9:00 AM PST | Room 205

In addition to its speaker sessions, Coherent will exhibit its latest innovations in lasers, materials, fibers, and advanced optical components at Booth 4805 during the SPIE Photonics West Exhibition, taking place January 20–22, 2026. Visitors are invited to meet the Coherent team, explore its advanced photonics solutions, and learn more about how the company is advancing industrial performance, precision, and reliability across a wide range of demanding applications. For more details, please visit Photonics West 2026.

