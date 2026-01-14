GigaCloud Technology Inc Announces Two Sales Leadership Appointments

EL MONTE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaCloud Technology Inc (Nasdaq: GCT) (“GigaCloud” or the “Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced the appointments of Michael Pitman and Scott Hill as vice presidents of sales, effective immediately.





Michael Pitman

Michael Pitman brings over four decades of experience in the home furnishings industry. He spent more than 15 years at Ashley Furniture Industries in senior leadership roles, including sales, ecommerce, national accounts, merchandising and product development. During his tenure, he served in multiple senior vice president and executive vice president positions, with responsibility for revenue growth across key divisions and leadership of large-scale sales organizations. Most recently, he held senior sales executive roles at Magnussen Home Furnishings and Nourison Home.





Scott Hill

Scott Hill brings to GigaCloud more than 30 years of experience in the home furnishings industry, with a background spanning retail operations, sales, merchandising and executive management. He previously held leadership roles in furniture retail before spending eight years at Ashley Furniture Industries, where he managed regional sales teams across the Midwest and Northeast. Hill has spent the past 15 years at New Classic Home Furnishings in senior leadership positions, most recently overseeing sales and marketing and product strategy.

Pitman and Hill will be responsible for advancing GigaCloud’s sales strategy, strengthening strategic partnerships, and expanding the Company’s presence across the home furnishings market. Each will oversee focused markets and product lines in support of the broader GigaCloud ecosystem.

“Michael and Scott each bring industry expertise and leadership experience that align well with our priorities,” said Larry Wu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GigaCloud. “We are pleased to welcome them to the team as we continue to grow the business and support our partners across different markets.”

About GigaCloud Technology Inc

GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company’s B2B ecommerce platform — the GigaCloud Marketplace — integrates product discovery, payments, and logistics tools into a single, easy-to-use platform. GigaCloud connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers in the U.S., Asia, and Europe, enabling efficient cross-border transactions and scalable growth. For more information, please visit investors.gigacloudtech.com.

